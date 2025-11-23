Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis November 23-29 November 23-29 - 1

This holiday week, balance your Thanksgiving meal with lighthearted, spirited artistic performances around Memphis with characters from Junie B. to Juliet. Plan your full week of experiences at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Junie B. Jones: The Musical

Based on the popular children’s book, Circuit Playhouse’s stage adaptation follows the energetic and outspoken first grader, Junie B. Jones, with memorable music, and a comedic portrayal of a kid's perspective while exhibiting themes of friendship, self-discovery, and growing up..

The Circuit Playhouse | Now through December 20

Judy Nocifora and the Hue Gurus Art Exhibit

On view in the Grand Hallway, artist and instructor Judy Nocifora with her group of dedicated painters—affectionately known as the Hue Gurus—present an eclectic exhibit of their colorful visions on canvas. Nocifora’s classes are casual and stress-free, designed to explore and practice the skills that make a painting successful.

Memphis Botanic Garden | On view through November 30

& Juliet

Created by the Emmy®-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this comedic pop musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. The musical asks, “What would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo?” Follow her on the Orpheum stage as she trades her tragic finale for a bold new beginning, and a second chance at life and love, on her own terms.

Orpheum Theatre | November 25 - November 30

If Scrooge Was A Brother

Don’t end up on Scrooge's bad side — Hattiloo presents a seasonal, urban spin of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, where the infamous ghosts and characters are icons of Black culture. Eb Scroo is seeking to snuff out the season’s cheer by demanding all debts owed him be satisfied on Christmas Eve!

Hattiloo Theatre | November 28 through December 21