Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Save the date and grab your tickets for holiday experiences, exhibitions, and performances all over our city, where our arts organizations are equipped to entertain, educate and inspire every age and artistic interest. Scroll for this week’s selections and look ahead to a jam-packed season of local talent at artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

ArtsMemphis is proud to announce its second annual Arts Week—a week-long celebration to showcase Memphis' dynamic, diverse collection of artists and arts organizations. This year’s Arts Week welcomes highly-anticipated performances and safe in-person experiences from over one dozen of its grantees. ArtsMemphis will feature and amplify the testimonials, tributes and performances published during Arts Week across its Facebook and Instagram channels.

Multiple Locations

December 5 - 12

Image courtesy Crosstown Arts / ArtsMemphis

This exhibit presents the work of the most recent additions to the Department of Art at the University of Memphis, including seven artists and two art historians. These new voices and fresh viewpoints complement the decades of experiences provided by veteran faculty.

Crosstown Arts

November 19 - January 23

Image courtesy Playhouse on the Square / ArtsMemphis

This performance features some of the best talents that the Mid South has to offer. Join grantees Playhouse on the Square and Memphis Black Arts Alliance as they honor black artists and their contributions to this splendid holiday songbook at the intimate Circuit Playhouse.

The Circuit Playhouse

November 26 - December 22

Image courtesy Germantown Commuity Theatre / ArtsMemphis

Watch as this fun holiday classic comes to life at the Germantown Community Theatre! Follow the story of Buddy, a young orphan who believes himself to be an elf, as he learns he is human and sets off to New York City to discover his true identity and meet his real family. He soon realizes he will have to help his family and all of New York City remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Germantown Community Theatre

December 3 - 19

Image courtesy Theatre Memphis / ArtsMemphis

The showing of A Christmas Carol at Theatre Memphis has been a Memphis family holiday tradition for 44 years, and it’s not too early to snag your seats! Watch as stingy Ebenezer Scrooge takes a spiritual journey of his past, present, and future, causing him an eye-opening experience that (hopefully) changes his ways.

Theatre Memphis

December 3 - 23

Image courtesy Memphis Symphony Chorus / ArtsMemphis

Enjoy this magical holiday concert from the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Robert Moody and Kalena Bovell, that celebrates our city's rich and beautiful artistic community.