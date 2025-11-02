Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis November 2-8 November 2-8 - 1

String compositions and strange tales, rhythms and rituals from soulful roots come to light this week around town. Find all of Memphis’ arts and culture offerings this season on ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Day of the Dead Concert Lynn Reed Exhibit Rhythm and Roots Rhythm and Roots Flyer 2025-2026 - 1 Strange Tales Iris Fellows

Day of the Dead Concert

Step into a world where music, memory, and celebration entwine at Elmwood. Luna Nova’s evocative music program will awaken the Day of the Dead tradition through the voices of Latin-inspired masters: the sultry rhythms of Piazzolla, the lyrical beauty of Barrios, the elegance of Saint-Saëns, and the soul of Mexican folk songs arranged by Robert Patterson.

Elmwood Cemetery | November 2, 2:00 - 3:00pm

Lynn Reed Exhibit

A member of the Memphis Botanic Garden Artists’ Link and Memphis/Germantown Art League, Memphian Lynn Reed reignited her painting passion in her later years. Now on view in Fratelli’s Cafe, Reed’s paintings reflect an intimate light and nature-filled perspective of places she has frequented throughout her life.

Memphis Botanic Garden | On view November 3 through November 30

Rhythm & Roots: Free Youth Music and Dance Lessons

Discover your rhythm, connect with your roots, and grow through the arts. Presented by Memphis Youth Arts Initiative, this free weekly community program offers high-energy music and dance lessons for youth ages 6–17. Each Wednesday evening, with hands-on instruction, build friendships and discover your passion for the performing arts.

Memphis Youth Arts Initiative Center | November 5, 6:00pm - 8:30pm

Strange Tales: Mars Attacks

Curated by Holtermonster for the Giant Screen at the Pink Palace, the Strange Tales film collection is part of the MoSH Movies & Brews series, which includes a free Hampline beer with your ticket. This week, watch Mars Attacks, a campy parody of 1950s alien invasion flicks.

MoSH | Pink Palace Museum & Mansion | November 6, 5:30 - 9:30pm

Iris Fellows at the Green Room

Join the Iris Artist Fellows as they return for an engaging and intimate evening of lively string duos. Roberta dos Santos, a Brazilian cellist and doctoral candidate at the University of Memphis, continues to influence the next generation of Memphis musicians via Memphis Youth Symphony Program, PRIZM Ensemble, and other initiatives, while also maintaining a private studio in the U.S. and Brazil. Originally from Belem do Pará, violinist Alexandre Negrão dedicates his time to discover and perform underrepresented Brazilian compositions while teaching and guiding young musicians.

Crosstown Arts Green Room | November 6, 7:30 - 9:00pm