Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

November 17-23

This week, transport to Oz, treat yourself to our city’s up-and-coming opera and symphony talent, jam to bands or learn how to better lead a band of your own. Discover creative performances and experiences around the community at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Bluff City Fest The Wizard of Oz Opening Reception for The Memphis Potters' Guild Holiday Show and Sale Free Game Live Performance Workshop The Rake's Progress

Bluff City Fest

Eight bands will take the stage with a dynamic mix of genres—from rap and contemporary rock to pop, blues, jazz, and classic rock. Showcasing the vibrant talent of the University of Memphis Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music, this event is where Memphis' musical heartbeat comes alive.

Crosstown Arts Green Room | November 20, 7:30 - 9:30pm

The Wizard of Oz

Now in its second week on stage, prepare to be swept to the enchanting land of Oz! This production welcomes the classic story of Dorothy Gale, her friends along the yellow brick road, and the Wicked Witch of the West’s pursuit for her magical ruby red slippers.

Playhouse on the Square | November 15 - December 22

Opening Reception for The Memphis Potters’ Guild Holiday Show and Sale

A three-day ceramics showcase will feature the most comprehensive collection of handmade ceramic wares in the Memphis area. Meet the artists, check off your holiday lists, and give yourself pieces that stand the test of time.

St. Anne Catholic Church | November 22, 5:00 - 8:00pm

Free Game Live Performance Workshop

Led by industry pros artbully and Tim Walker, this free session will cover everything from engaging with a live band to vocal control and crowd connection. Two participants will be granted a performance spot at Memphis Music Initiative’s Free Game Open Mic on November 25.

Memphis Music Initiative | November 23, 1:00 - 4:00pm

The Rake’s Progress

This 1951 masterpiece, based on the glorious words of British-American poet W. H. Auden, is a brilliant collaborative production between the University of Memphis and Opera Memphis’ young, emerging talent and established international artists alongside the University of Memphis Symphony Orchestra, music director Stephen Karr (Glimmerglass Festival, Anchorage Opera), and guest stage director Ned Canty (Opera Memphis, Santa Fe Opera).

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | November 22, 7:30 - 9:30pm