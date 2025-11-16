Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis November 16-22 November 16-22 - 1

This week, travel to Oz, get lost in landscapes, learn over lunch, and listen to soulful Memphis musical voices. Find all of our community’s arts offerings over at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

× 1 of 5 Expand Wizard of Oz × 2 of 5 Expand SeanHeiser × 3 of 5 Expand Keia Johnson × 4 of 5 Expand Notes and Strokes × 5 of 5 Expand Memphis Songwriters Series Prev Next

The Wizard of Oz

Journey down the yellow brick road and witness the enchanting story of Dorothy on stage, where song, dance, and adventure make for a magical experience this holiday season.

Playhouse on the Square | Now - December 21

Sean Latif Heiser - Time is a Hearer

The Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery is pleased to present Time is a Hearer, an exhibition of paintings by Malaysian-born and Brooklyn-based artist Sean Latif Heiser. Heiser’s paintings shift between imagined landscapes and architectures with his own lived experience and memories.

Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery | On view through January 9

Keia Johnson

Experience an intimate night in the Green Room with songstress phenom Keia Johnson. With a mix of original music, R&B classics, Nu Soul charm, Johnson returns to the stage in Memphis, where she established her sound and performance style.

Crosstown Arts Green Room | November 18, 7:30pm - 9:30pm

Munch and Learn | Notes and Strokes: American Women Composers and Artists in Paris

Enjoy lunch at the Dixon and learn from University of Memphis Assistant Professor of Musicology Ewelina Boczkowska and Associate Professor of Art History Rebecca Howard to discuss American Women Composers and Artists in Paris.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | November 19, 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Memphis Songwriters Series: Bailey Bigger, Talibah Safiya, and Lina Beach

Celebrate the art of songwriting and the inspiration behind the music on stage. Host Mark Edgar Stuart passes the mic to Memphis singer-songwriters Talibah Safiya, Bailey Bigger, and Lina Beach.

Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education | November 20, 7:00pm - 9:00pm