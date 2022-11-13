Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, learn to knit, hear a personal journey between civil rights and music, find out what makes a story, get to know Latin American artists and poets, and see a five-time GRAMMY winner. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

Adam W. Sadberry: “Musical Journalism”

Take a personal journey with flutist and educator Adam W. Sadberry during a concert inspired by his late grandfather, an unsung hero of the Civil Rights Movement, and editor and journalist, L. Alex Wilson. In this concert, Adam intertwines Wilson's articles with music that gives context to the humanity and inhumanity of the stories he covered.

Crosstown Arts | Monday, November 14

Knitting Class for Beginners and Intermediates

If you have been dreaming of dabbling in fiber arts—now is your chance! Learn how to knit or advance your sewing skills in the next Arrow Creative workshop led by Whitney Wiggs of Fiber Arts Shop. No yarn or supplies? No worries! A beginner's kit with needles, yarn, and a simple pattern is provided.

Arrow Creative | Wednesday, November 16

Storytelling Through Costume and Set Design

So much goes into telling a story on the stage, especially when thinking through costume and set design. Listen to panelists Jen Gillette, Brian Ruggaber, and Marcellus Harper, all from local theatre and dance groups, talk about their experiences and creative approaches to storytelling. This event is free and open to the public.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Wednesday, November 16

Shell On Wheels Fall Music Series ft. Cazateatro

Head over to Frayser Connect for another free, family-friendly show! This month, guest Cazateatro will share poetry, traditions, and music from four Latin American countries, sharing the lives of poets and artists like Frida Kahlo, Gabriel Garcia Marques, Luis Pales Matos, and Romulo Gallegos.

Frayser Connect | Friday, November 18

Marty Stuart

This performance is your chance to see a five-time GRAMMY winner, platinum recording artist, AMA Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, and Grand Ole Opry star, among his many talents. Hear the four decades of roots music under his belt, and learn more about his musical history which ranges from playing in Johnny Cash's band to kicking off the CMA Music Festival.

GPAC | Friday, November 18