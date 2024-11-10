Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis November 10-16 November 3-9 - 1

This week, find rhythm in flamenco, mesmerizing film, orchestra, and more. Discover creative experiences around the community at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Flamenco Memphis @ The Kroc Center Memphis presented by Creative Aging

Creative Aging welcomes Flamenco Memphis, who celebrates its one-year anniversary of presenting flamenco music, singing, and dance to inspire and captivate audiences! The live instrumental ensemble, led by dancer and founder Noelia Garcia Carmona, promises an afternoon of rhythm and fun.

Kroc Center of Memphis | November 13, 1:30 - 3:30pm

Sounds of Memphis: Wyly Bigger and Friends presented by the Rock 'n' Soul Museum

The Brooks and Rock 'n' Soul Museum present Wyly Bigger, known for his captivating blend of soulful melodies and dynamic rhythms as he influences contemporary rock with classic blues. Wyly’s powerful vocals and piano skills are complemented by his band, comprised of some of our region’s finest musicians.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | November 14, 6:00 - 8:00pm

The Orpheum Soirée

The Orpheum Soirée carries the allure of the theatre’s latest Broadway production of Moulin Rouge to an unforgettable night benefiting arts education, including entertainment and a live auction, specialty cocktails and eats, and more surprises.

Orpheum Theatre | November 15, 7:00 - 11:00pm

Iris Collective “GIVING THANKS” Melodies of Warmth & Gratitude Lunchbreak Concert at GCT

Feel and share the gratitude of this season with an hour of melodies by Iris Collective. Fellows Roberta Dos Santos & Gabriela Fogo and special guests will offer a wide range of lunchtime favorites to help fulfill the Theatre’s mission to nurture creative expression and artistic growth for the community.

Germantown Community Theatre | November 15, 12:00 - 1:00pm

27th Annual Indie Memphis Film Festival

The 27th annual Indie Memphis Film Festival presented by Hyde Family Foundation returns, inviting you to join a celebration of storytelling and creativity — to not just watch films but also engage with them through premieres, Q&As with filmmakers, filmmaking workshops, and parties. Whether a casual viewer or a die-hard cinephile, you’ll find a new favorite in an immersive community experience.

Crosstown Theater and Malco Studio on the Square | November 14-17

Junie B. Jones: Toothless Wonder

The storybook character favorite Junie B. Jones comes to life onstage at Circuit Playhouse. Join Junie as she navigates a humorous journey through the trials of growing up and finding her place.

The Circuit Playhouse | November 8th - December 12th