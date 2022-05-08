Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Enjoy the rhythm and rhapsody of the arts this weekend around time. Enjoy these events produced by ArtsMemphis’ grantees, and explore even more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

× Expand Bill Simmers

The rhythmic songs of Leiber and Stoller return to the birthplace of Rock & Roll. This performance, featuring an exciting and talented cast of Memphis theatre favorites alongside debut performers, will have you dancing in the aisles with hits like Spanish Harlem, Yakety Yak, Love Potion #9, and Jailhouse Rock.

Playhouse on the Square

Through May 29

× Expand Memphis Youth Symphony Program

This concert celebrates spring with live music from the Memphis Youth Symphony Program, recognized as one of the most inclusive year-round creative youth development programs in the Mid-South. Don't miss out on the impressive performance put on by the collaborative mix.

Overton Park Shell

May 14

× Expand The Grove at GPAC

Few evenings provide better than world-famous fried chicken and live music. Grab a bite from Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, Uncle Lou’s, Mike’s Hot Wings & Such, and Mempops while enjoying performances by Big Barton and Lucky 7 Brass Band under a canopy of trees.

Germantown Performing Arts Center

May 14

× Expand Brantley Gutierrez

Not many works are as immediately recognizably American as Rhapsody in Blue. One of today's greatest players, Conrad Tao, pairs it with Prokofiev's Third Piano Concerto with Memphis Symphony Orchestra’s Robert Moody conducting.

Cannon Center for Performing Arts

May 14 - 15

× Expand Playhouse on the Square

This show is set in 1963 in Jackson, Mississippi, on a street home to civil rights pioneer Medgar Evers. As the movement begins, not everyone is content. Join the audience in observing the tensions and complications between families and neighbors of the time.

The Circuit Playhouse

May 13 - June 5

× Expand Playback Memphis

Playback Memphis’ beloved storytelling event is back! Join them for an afternoon of stories of beauty and belonging. Whether you need to shake off the isolation of the pandemic or nurture community connection and well-being in your life, this show is for you.