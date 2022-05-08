Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Enjoy the rhythm and rhapsody of the arts this weekend around time. Enjoy these events produced by ArtsMemphis’ grantees, and explore even more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.
Bill Simmers
Smokey Joe’s Cafe
The rhythmic songs of Leiber and Stoller return to the birthplace of Rock & Roll. This performance, featuring an exciting and talented cast of Memphis theatre favorites alongside debut performers, will have you dancing in the aisles with hits like Spanish Harlem, Yakety Yak, Love Potion #9, and Jailhouse Rock.
- Playhouse on the Square
- Through May 29
Memphis Youth Symphony Program
Memphis Youth Symphony Spring Concert
This concert celebrates spring with live music from the Memphis Youth Symphony Program, recognized as one of the most inclusive year-round creative youth development programs in the Mid-South. Don't miss out on the impressive performance put on by the collaborative mix.
- Overton Park Shell
- May 14
The Grove at GPAC
Fried Chicken Fest
Few evenings provide better than world-famous fried chicken and live music. Grab a bite from Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, Uncle Lou’s, Mike’s Hot Wings & Such, and Mempops while enjoying performances by Big Barton and Lucky 7 Brass Band under a canopy of trees.
- Germantown Performing Arts Center
- May 14
Brantley Gutierrez
Rhapsody in Blue with Conrad Tao
Not many works are as immediately recognizably American as Rhapsody in Blue. One of today's greatest players, Conrad Tao, pairs it with Prokofiev's Third Piano Concerto with Memphis Symphony Orchestra’s Robert Moody conducting.
- Cannon Center for Performing Arts
- May 14 - 15
Playhouse on the Square
Mississippi Goddamn
This show is set in 1963 in Jackson, Mississippi, on a street home to civil rights pioneer Medgar Evers. As the movement begins, not everyone is content. Join the audience in observing the tensions and complications between families and neighbors of the time.
- The Circuit Playhouse
- May 13 - June 5
Playback Memphis
Memphis Matters
Playback Memphis’ beloved storytelling event is back! Join them for an afternoon of stories of beauty and belonging. Whether you need to shake off the isolation of the pandemic or nurture community connection and well-being in your life, this show is for you.
- TheatreSouth at First Congregational Church
- May 14