Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Dive into May’s arts offerings and immerse yourself in high fashion, homegrown film, blues music, and visual works that celebrate our community as well as elevate AAPI cultural influences. Explore even more local arts experiences at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

The Coffee Shop Screening

Experience the premiere of Memphis filmmaker Christie B. Taylor’s "The Coffee Shop," a heartwarming film that proves sometimes the best connections happen when we step outside our comfort zone. This screening celebrates another successful outcome of On Location: Memphis’ Memphis Movie Production Apprentice Program.

Malco Cordova Cinema Grill | May 4, 4:15pm

Met Gala Watch Party

Whether you consider yourself a style savant or simply enjoy a good time, sip cocktails and immerse yourself in an evening of high fashion during Memphis Art and Fashion Week, presented by the Couture Collective in collaboration with the University of Memphis Fashion Program. The Met Gala Watch Party is a front-row seat to the red carpet, complete with expert panel commentary, voting on favorite looks, and a chance to win best dressed guest.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | May 5, 6:00pm - 8:00pm

"Celebrate AAPI Stories, Traditions, and Identity" Opening Reception

Meet young talent at a special student exhibition opening in honor of Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Experience the creativity of K-12 students from across Memphis and Shelby County, who have crafted inspiring pieces in response to the theme "Celebrate AAPI Stories, Traditions, and Identity.” Their artwork reflects the rich diversity and AAPI community experiences in addition to broader AAPI cultural influence.

Cossitt Library | May 7, 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Blues Music Awards

Presented by the Blues Foundation, the 46th Blues Music Awards will celebrate close to 100 nominees in a cabaret dinner setting in Renasant Convention Center, bringing together Blues performers, industry representatives and fans from all over the world to celebrate the best in Blues recordings and performances.

Renasant Convention Center | May 8, 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Memphis Songwriter Series featuring Scott Sudbury, Mallory Everett, and Matt Hill

Halloran Centre welcomes back host Mark Edgar Stuart for an evening in celebration of the art of songwriting and the inspiration behind the music. Memphis songwriters Scott Sudbury, Mallory Everett, and Matt Hill take the stage to share captivating stories and meaningful melodies.

Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education | May 8, 7:00pm - 8:45pm

Fusion: New Works by Jin & John Powell

ANF Architects presents Fusion, a dynamic joint exhibition featuring artists Jin Powell and John Powell. Guided by the idea that “the richness of an artist is the fusion of influences that have shaped their life, along with their work,” Fusion showcases 20 new mixed-media pieces that blend wood and metal in compelling and unexpected ways. The Powells’ sculptural works highlight the synergy between two unique creative voices who share not only a studio but also a lifelong partnership.

ANF Architects | May 9, 5:00pm - 7:00pm