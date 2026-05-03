Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis May 3-9 May 03 - 09 - 1

May is here, and so is a jam-packed month for the arts! Kick things off with the blues or orchestra, a Met Gala museum watch party, narrative painting or intuitive play workshop. Discover even more from ARTSmemphis at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

× 1 of 5 Expand Met Gala Watch Party × 2 of 5 Expand Studio Courses with Creative Aging - Narrative Painting with Carol Buchman × 3 of 5 Expand OUT OF YOUR MIND - An Intuitive Play Workshop with Alex Russell × 4 of 5 Expand × 5 of 5 Expand The Orchestra Unplugged - Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring - What a Riot Prev Next

Met Gala Watch Party

Fashion’s biggest night meets Memphis’ most stylish crowd. Kick off Memphis Art and Fashion inspired by this year’s Met Gala theme, “Fashion is Art.” Dress to be seen, walk the red carpet, and enjoy elevated cocktails and snacks while the room turns into a celebration of our city’s style.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | May 4, 6:00-9:00pm

Studio Courses with Creative Aging: Narrative Painting with Carol Buchman

The Dixon is proud to host Narrative Painting with Carol Buchman, a special six-week series produced by Creative Aging for participants ages 65 and older.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | May 5, 1:00-3:00pm

OUT OF YOUR MIND: An Intuitive Play Workshop with Alex Russel

Join Alex Russell, improv coach and performer, for an intuitive play workshop designed to get you out of your mind. From games like Human Orchestra to One-Word-at-a-Time Story, this workshop guides you to connect with your body and sense of humor in community.

Curio Commons | May 6, 6:30-8:30pm

47th Annual Blues Music Awards

The annual Blues Music Awards brings together performers, industry representatives, and fans from all over the world to celebrate the best of the Blues recordings and performances from the year. Experience the awards and electric performances at the Cannon Center.

Cannon Center For The Performing Arts | May 7, 6:00-9:30pm

The Orchestra Unplugged: Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring - What A Riot!

Experience The Orchestra Unplugged, a partnership between the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and the Orpheum Theatre Group, for a musical revolution through The Rite of Spring. Music Director Robert Moody dives into the primal rhythms and bold sonic landscape that shocked audiences in 1913 and still electrifies listeners over a century later.

Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education | May 7, 7:30pm-9:30pm