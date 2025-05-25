Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis May 25-31 May 25-31 - 1

Immersive arts and entertainment experiences fill this week’s calendar, from gallery shows and discussions to live music and captivating film. Explore dozens of arts experiences for every age at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

SLICE - A Celebration of Culture and Community

SLICE: A Celebration of Culture and Community

Zaire Love is an award-winning filmmaker, music maker, writer, and educator whose mission is to honor, amplify, and immortalize the stories and voices of the Black South. SLICE artistically explores how Rico Golden and friends submerge themselves in an original swimming art form of athleticism, creativity, and joy while refusing to drown in a pool of society's expectations.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | May 25, 1:00 - 3:00pm

Memphis Music Strategy Reading Room

Memphis Music Strategy Reading Room

This series is an opportunity for the newly formed City of Memphis Office of Creative & Cultural Economy to learn and contribute as policies, programs, and sector infrastructure are developed for the arts sector. Artists, culture bearers, and creative entrepreneurs are invited to discuss one of the six Memphis Music Strategy report dimensions: Validation, Markets/Demand, Material Supports, Training & Professional Development, Networks, and Information Accessibility.

Memphis Listening Lab | May 28, 5:00 - 6:00pm

Whet Thursday - Overton Park on the Bluff

Whet Thursday: Overton Park on the Bluff

Enjoy Metal Museum’s free monthly event on the final Thursday of the month, featuring free admission to the museum, live entertainment by Marcella Simien, hands-on activities, metalsmithing demonstrations, El Mero Taco, and craft cocktails from The Tipsy Tumbler in an unmatched riverside bluff setting. Plus, learn more about the ongoing projects at Metal Museum’s future home in Overton Park.

Metal Museum | May 29, 5:00 - 8:00pm

Reception for the Memphis Potters' Guild Spring Show and Sale

Reception for The Memphis Potters’ Guild Spring Show and Sale

Explore the diverse and beautiful creations of Memphis potters at The Memphis Potters’ Guild’s spring pottery show. From elegant vases to functional dinnerware, the variety makes for a perfect gift or new addition to one’s collection. The special reception will introduce new faces in the guild; and, along with veterans, the guild will be showing the work of four new members.

St. Anne Catholic Church | May 30, 5:00 - 8:00pm

SWAMP - A Meditation of Self and Silt - An Evening with Hank Smith and the Wolf River Conservancy

Swamp: A Meditation on Self and Silt Show Opening— An Evening with Hank Smith and the Wolf River Conservancy

In partnership with The Wolf River Conservancy, Ugly Art Co. will host an opening of Hank Smith’s newest work, Swamp: A Meditation on Self and Silt, emphasizing the beauty and importance of Memphis wetlands. This event will feature cocktails by the brand-new Bar Limina, an overview of the Wolf River Conservancy’s mission, an artist talk, followed by live music by Too Small.

The Ugly Art Co. | May 30, 5:30 - 11:30pm