Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis May 24-30 May 24 - 30 - 1

This week, find creative inspiration on the screen, in the garden, and in community! Plan your summer of arts experiences, events, and more at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Concerts in the Grove - Alexis Jade and the Gemstones Secrets in the Garden Like Really Creative May Collage Party with Keer, Urban Art Commission, and Your Pen Pal Haley Film Screening - Summer of Soul - Crosstown Theater May Memphis Listening Lab presents Record Exchange

Concerts in The Grove: Alexis Jade and the Gemstones

Germantown’s dusk weekly concert series continues with live music and food trucks in the beautiful, park-like setting of the TruGreen Lawn. With a voice that feels both timeless and fresh, Tennessee-raised Alexis Jade takes the stage with style Inspired by the storytelling of classic country, the verve of Southern rock, and the emotional honesty of folk music.

The Grove at GPAC | May 25, 6:30-8:00pm

Secrets in the Garden

What better way to enjoy the Dixon’s grounds and start to summer than with a thrilling evening of mystery and intrigue? Solve a guided mystery and enjoy complimentary beverages and light refreshments with your ticket.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | May 27 & 28, 6:00-8:00pm

Like Really Creative May Collage Party with Keer, Urban Art Commission, and Your Pen Pal Haley

Join this month’s creative collage part and expand your horizons with curated tunes by Keer, 6×6 canvas provided by Urban Art Commission for Canvas for a Cause Art Show, and a Snail Mail Postcard Station with Your Pen Pal Haley.

The Ugly Art Co. | May 27, 6:00-9:00pm

Film Screening – Summer of Soul

As a kickoff to Record Exchange Weekend 2026 and as part of the Crosstown Arts Film Series, Memphis Listening Lab and Crosstown Arts presents the “Summer of Soul.” The film brings to life the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, and the screening will welcome the film’s producer, Joseph Patel, for a post-screening conversation with IMAKEMADBEATS—a chance to go deeper into the story behind the film and the cultural moment it captures.

Crosstown Theater | May 28, 7:00-9:00pm

Memphis Listening Lab presents Record Exchange

Join the Memphis Listening Lab Record Swap, bringing together vinyl lovers from across the region. Dig through crates, discover rare finds, and connect with a community built around music and culture. The Memphis Listening Lab will welcome dealers from Chicago, St. Louis, Little Rock, Nashville, and right here in Memphis, including Goner Records, Shangri-La Records, That 70s Shoppe, and End of All Music.

Crosstown Concourse | May 30, 10:00am-5:00pm