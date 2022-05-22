Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

The following arts events match any occasion—whether it's a fun evening outdoors or a crafty night with friends. Find more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.
Indie Memphis
Queen of Glory
In partnership with Memphis in May, Indie Memphis presents this film about Sarah, a Ghanaian-American ready to abandon her Ivy League doctoral program to follow her married lover across the country; however, her plans become derailed.
- Malco Studio on the Square
- May 25
The Grove at GPAC
Happy Hour in the Grove
Enjoy drink specials, local beer, five-dollar wine, and live music under a canopy of trees with friends on Thursdays at The Grove, one of GPAC's three music venues.
- Germantown Performing Arts Center
- May 26 - September 28
Metal Museum
Whet Thursdays: '80s Metal Edition
Wet your whistle on the last Thursday of the month through September 29. This week's theme is '80s metal, so do your hair up big and wear your grungiest band tee. You'll have a gnarly time and a fantastic view of the Mississippi. There will be food truck fare, live music, and metalsmithing demos.
- Metal Museum
- May 26
BMB Designs
Cuff Bracelets with BMB Designs
In this edition of Kitchen Table Silversmithing, learn to make cuff bracelets with metalsmith Brandy Boyd. Choose between cuff styles to create a personalized statement piece to match your look.
- Arrow Creative
- May 28
Germantown Community Theatre
Hundred Days
How do we make the most of the time that we have? Imagine you only had 100 days to live. This exhilarating and heartrending true story explores embracing uncertainty, taking a leap, and loving in a shortened amount of time.
- Germantown Community Theatre
- May 27 - June 12