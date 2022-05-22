Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

The following arts events match any occasion—whether it's a fun evening outdoors or a crafty night with friends. Find more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

× Expand Indie Memphis

In partnership with Memphis in May, Indie Memphis presents this film about Sarah, a Ghanaian-American ready to abandon her Ivy League doctoral program to follow her married lover across the country; however, her plans become derailed.

Malco Studio on the Square

May 25

× Expand The Grove at GPAC

Enjoy drink specials, local beer, five-dollar wine, and live music under a canopy of trees with friends on Thursdays at The Grove, one of GPAC's three music venues.

Germantown Performing Arts Center

May 26 - September 28

× Expand Metal Museum

Wet your whistle on the last Thursday of the month through September 29. This week's theme is '80s metal, so do your hair up big and wear your grungiest band tee. You'll have a gnarly time and a fantastic view of the Mississippi. There will be food truck fare, live music, and metalsmithing demos.

Metal Museum

May 26

× Expand BMB Designs

In this edition of Kitchen Table Silversmithing, learn to make cuff bracelets with metalsmith Brandy Boyd. Choose between cuff styles to create a personalized statement piece to match your look.

Arrow Creative

May 28

× Expand Germantown Community Theatre

How do we make the most of the time that we have? Imagine you only had 100 days to live. This exhilarating and heartrending true story explores embracing uncertainty, taking a leap, and loving in a shortened amount of time.