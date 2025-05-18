Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis May 18-24 May 18-24 - 1

Immersive museum experiences, lively outdoor concerts, and poignant indoor exhibitions invite any level of appetite for a creative, uniquely Memphis arts experience. Explore even more in the arts by visiting ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Expand Concerts in The Grove with Tennessee Screamers

Concerts in The Grove with Tennessee Screamers

Enjoy music, food trucks, and corn hole in a springtime park-like setting on the TruGreen Lawn at The Grove at GPAC. Local musicians Keith Cooper, Frank McLallen, Graham Winchester, and Jesse James Davis join forces on the Highland Capital Stage as the Tennessee Screamers to bring audiences a mix of roots, rock, and country.

The Grove at Germantown Performing Arts Center | May 22, 6:30 - 8:30pm

Expand Music Beneath the Surface - A Performance Inspired by Calida Rawles, Away with the Tides

Music Beneath the Surface: A Performance Inspired by Calida Rawles' Away with the Tides

This is more than a concert—it’s an experience that honors the complexity of a shared cultural heritage. A unique concert blends auditory artistry with visual brilliance, embracing Calida Rawles’ evocative exhibition with Memphis Symphony Orchestra at the helm.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | May 22, 6:00 - 7:30pm

Expand Secrets in the Garden - Til Death Do Us Part (ages 18+)

Secrets in the Garden: Til Death Do Us Part (ages 18+)

Immerse yourself in The Dixon’s first mystery event, where a night of suspense makes every guest a detective. Attendees are invited to don glamorous wedding attire to enhance the matrimonial theme, which will welcome lively refreshments and entertainment for the adults-only experience.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | May 21 & May 22, 6:00 - 8:30pm

Expand Three Man Showing

Three Man Show Gallery Reception

A reception honoring artists Joe Umphress, Marc Wheetley and E.D. Bynum Jr. will explore a special expanded exhibit of their works in this Three Man Show. A portion of proceeds from sales in The Gallery supports the work of Carpenter Art Garden in Binghampton.

St. George's Episcopal Church | May 24, 2:00 - 4:00pm

Gallery on view through June 1

Expand CBU 2025 Spring BFA Exhibition

CBU 2025 Spring BFA Exhibition

Graduating seniors from CBU’s Department of Visual Arts, including Presley Broughton, Camryn Jernigan, Justin Olige, Darlyn Vicente, and Paulina Vidal will showcase their portfolios in a seasonal exhibition on view through mid-July.

Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery | On view through July 11