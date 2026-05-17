Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis May 17-23 May 17 - 23 - 1

This week, galleries and greenspaces come to life with new exhibits, unique experiences, and live performances. Find events and experiences in every corner of Memphis on ARTSmemphis’ community arts calendar at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

× 1 of 5 Expand CBU Spring 2026 BFA Exhibition × 2 of 5 Expand Legacy at the Table - MCA Dinner Series × 3 of 5 Expand Memphis Listening Lab Sound Room Workshop Series featuring Kortland Whalum × 4 of 5 Expand Concerts in The Grove - Memphis Wind Symphony × 5 of 5 Expand Primary Trust Untitled (750 x 750 px) - 1 Prev Next

CBU Spring 2026 BFA Exhibition

Celebrate graduates of Christian Brothers University’s Department of Visual and Performing Arts. The Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery on campus is proud to present the 2026 Spring BFA Exhibition, featuring works by America Alaniz, Micaiah Halliburton, Noah Hendree, and Amber Landry.

Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery | On view through July 10

Legacy at the Table: MCA Dinner Series

Presented in conjunction with the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art’s final exhibit “Memphis College of Art, 1936 to 2020: An Enduring Legacy,” Legacy at the Table is a seated dinner series to honor an institution that shaped generations of artists and strengthened Memphis’ cultural identity.

The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | May 20, 6:00-8:30pm

Sound Room Workshop Series Featuring Kortland Whalum

Join Kortland Whalum for a moderated conversation exploring his work, creative process, and experiences as an artist. Held in the Sound Room at Memphis Listening Lab inside Crosstown Concourse, this workshop offers a rare opportunity to hear directly from one of Memphis’s most respected musicians in a relaxed, intimate setting.

Memphis Listening Lab | May 21, 6:00-7:30pm

Concerts in The Grove: Memphis Wind Symphony

Concerts in The Grove on select Thursdays evenings presents some of the area's best musicians on the Highland Capital Stage at GPAC. Enjoy music, food trucks, and corn hole, all in the beautiful, park-like setting of the TruGreen Lawn. This week, enjoy the Memphis Wind Symphony, a dynamic, 65-member wind ensemble dedicated to bringing vibrant, high-quality performances to Memphis.

The Grove at GPAC | May 21, 6:30-8:00pm

Primary Trust

A winner of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, this play by Eboni Booth takes the stage of Circuit Playhouse and tells a story of new friendships, new beginnings, and finding the courage to overcome personal barriers.

Circuit Playhouse | Now - May 31, 8:00-10:00pm