Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Electric on-stage performances and smooth listening sessions of 90s rock, orchestral chamber music, or children’s book storytelling will embolden your love of the arts this week. Explore dozens of summer arts experiences at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Chicken & Biscuits

The Circuit Playhouse presents a new show on stage surrounding Baneatta and Beverly, two sisters at odds, who must learn to set aside their differences to honor their father's memory. A shocking family secret revealed forces them to confront a truth that could either mend their fractured relationship or drive them further apart.

The Circuit Playhouse | Now through June 1

WYXR Stereo Sessions: Human Radio's "Human Radio"

Fans of U2, Weezer, and Oasis: This one’s for you. Singer-songwriter Ross Rice, lead vocalist of Human Radio, will join Stereo Sessions at Memphis Listening Lab to share his 90s pop rock journey from Memphis’ cafes and lounges to the glitzy airwaves of MTV during the network’s tastemaking prime.

Memphis Listening Lab | May 14, 6:00 - 8:00pm

Iris Fellows at the Green Room

Join the Iris Collective Fellows for an engaging and intimate evening of lively string duos at Crosstown Arts. Gabriela Fogo is a dynamic and versatile violinist and educator from Brazil, whose chamber music experience has brought her to orchestras across Brazil and the U.S. Roberta dos Santos is an avid chamber musician and advocate for contemporary music, teaching the next generation the Memphis Youth Symphony Program and PRIZM Ensemble.

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts | May 16, 7:30 - 9:00pm

Ruby Bridges Reading Festival

The National Civil Rights Museums welcomes back a day of inspiration, storytelling, and fun at the 8th annual Ruby Bridges Reading Festival, in partnership with civil rights icon Ruby Bridges-Hall. Children from pre-K through elementary school, along with their families and educators, can enrich their libraries with free books and activities including storytelling sessions and entertainment designed to foster a love of reading and highlight the importance of diversity and tolerance.

National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel | May 17, 10:00am - 3:00pm

CABARET the Musical at GCT

Germantown Community Theatre concludes its 53rd season with one of the most beloved and poignant musicals of our time. Cabaret is a fierce musical that pushes the boundaries of the form and literally holds “the mirror up to nature.” Don't miss the opportunity for immersive VIP seating with character interaction in bistro cafe table seating!

Germantown Community Theatre | Now through May 25