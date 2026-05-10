Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis May 10-16 May 10 - 16 - 1

Get lost in the sounds of Yo-Yo Ma, sights of a historic museum reopening, strokes of newly exhibited watercolor works, and more. Find events and experiences in every corner of Memphis on ARTSmemphis’ community arts calendar at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

× 1 of 6 Expand Opening Reception - Plein Air Watercolors of Memphis Gardens by Jeanne Seagle × 2 of 6 Expand Decorative Arts Trust presents Corey Jenkins Book Signing, Reception, and Talk × 3 of 6 Expand Jazz Jam Session Hosted by Henry Conerway III × 4 of 6 Expand American Revival Memphis × 5 of 6 Expand The Blues Crossroads Band The Blues Crossroads - 1 × 6 of 6 Expand The Legacy Experience Reopening Legacy Experience_1920x1080 - NCRM Legacy Experinece_1920x180 Prev Next

Opening Reception: Plein Air Watercolors of Memphis Gardens by Jeanne Seagle

Artist Jeanne Seagle is known for her drawings, illustrations, and paintings as well as for being a teacher and a designer of public art. Experience Seagle’s versatility and ability to completely master different forms and styles—from the stunning realism of her drawing to the colorful fluidity of her watercolors—at Church Health’s opening reception.

Lois Ruleman Gallery at Church Health | May 10, 2:00-4:00pm

Decorative Arts Trust presents Corey Jenkins Book Signing, Reception, and Talk

Join the Decorative Arts Trust for a special evening with acclaimed designer Corey Damen Jenkins. Renowned for his fearless use of color, texture, and pattern, Jenkins has become one of today’s most celebrated voices in interior design through work that is both timeless and expressive. A bestselling author and MasterClass instructor, Jenkins brings a fresh and compelling perspective on how great design can shape the way we live.

The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | May 11, 6:00-8:00pm

Jazz Jam Session: Hosted by Henry Conerway III

The Green Room Jazz Jam is a monthly, interactive music event hosted by Crosstown Arts, pairing young up-and-coming musicians with local jazz veterans for spontaneous music making. This month, Memphis welcomes Henry Conerway III, who has become a leading presence on the modern jazz scene since moving to New York in 2015, as evidenced by his ongoing work with such global touring artists.

Crosstown Arts Green Room | May 12, 7:30-10:00pm

American Revival: Memphis

Memphis will host a powerful evening featuring filmmaker Nicholas Ma and appearances by music producer T Bone Burnett, acclaimed singer-songwriter Valerie June, world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma and 2x Grammy winners Speech Thomas and Tasha LaRae of Arrested Development.

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | May 13, 5:00-8:30pm

The Blues Crossroads Band

Spend an unforgettable evening enjoying your favorite rhythm and blues hits, reimagined by some of today’s hottest young blues artists. Bandleader and gospel-blues/neo-soul performer Billy Heard will take you on a soulful journey from the legendary Crossroads of Clarksdale, Mississippi, through the Town of Collierville, all the way to Chicago, Illinois, the birthplace of electric blues.

The Harrell Theatre | May 14, 7:00-9:00pm

The Legacy Experience Reopening

Be part of this historic reopening and experience two buildings united in one powerful story of justice, resilience, and hope. The National Civil Rights Museum will celebrate the grand reopening of its newly expanded Legacy Experience. This reimagined experience offers a powerful journey through civil and human rights history—from the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968 to the movements shaping our world today.

National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel | May 16, 10:00am-5:00pm