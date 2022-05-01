Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Dive into the layers of artistic talent this week, and even tap into layers of your own. Find more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

× Expand D'Angelo C.DeBerry DC The Snapper / Memphis Symphony Orchestra

Considering Matthew Shepard is a powerful oratorio created with inspiration from Bach to Gospel and Cowboy tunes to Broadway. The piece captures unity and triumphs over hate in a way that will leave quite the impression.

Halloran Centre

May 5 - 6

× Expand The Blues Foundation

The Blues Foundation's International Blues Challenge is back on Beale! The IBC represents the worldwide search for those blues bands and artists ready for the international stage yet just needing that big break— judged by international professionals who have years of experience listening to, producing, and creating blues music.

Beale Street

May 6 - 9

× Expand Darius B Williams / Memphis Jazz Workshop

Want to hear some outstanding young jazz musicians? Join Memphis Jazz Workshop for their Spring Concert. Memphis Jazz Workshop preserves jazz's legacy through our youth and young adults—the torchbearers of their generation who keep it interesting, viable, and at the forefront. See for yourself.

Memphis Music Room

May 7

× Expand Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Celebrate Mother's Day with a lovely performance from Memphis Symphony Orchestra on Dixon's beautiful lawn with those you love. Bring a picnic or grab something to eat from the featured food trucks and enjoy!