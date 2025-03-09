Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis March 9-15 March 9 - 15 - 1

Interactive art experiences bring new mediums to the forefront this week, and our city’s stages welcome both classical orchestral brilliance and comedic drama. Discover even more upcoming arts experiences across Memphis on ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

YAS MA’AM! A Crown (Her) Iconic Art Show

Strike a pose with interactive art, short films, and Caribbean music during an evening curated by Chassidy Jade, an established filmmaker, in celebration of women and female artists.

The Medicine Factory | March 9, 6:00 - 9:00pm

BACKBONE

Artifacts Art Gallery showcases the exceptional works of African American artists in this region through Backbonne, an exhibition that seeks to honor and illuminate the essential role of Black people—past, present, and future—as the strength and structure of societal evolution.

Artifacts Gallery | On view now

LoneTree Live presents DANCE NATION by Clare Barron

A comedic drama by Clare Barron, Dance Nation has been hailed as a “gut-punching, gleefully subversive” exploration of youth and identity. A celebration of pre-teen girlhood, this adaptation, suggested for mature audiences only, pushes the boundaries of theatre through the creative use of the body, voice, imagination and technology.

TheatreWorks @ The Evergreen | March 14 - March 23

Scheherazade and Butterfly Lovers Concerto

Prepare for a night of cultural storytelling and orchestral brilliance. As Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade brings the magic of One Thousand and One Nights to life, and Timothy Chooi takes center stage in Butterfly Lovers Concerto, a poignant tale of love and tragedy, blending Western virtuosity with Eastern tradition.

Cannon Center For The Performing Arts | March 15, 7:30 - 10:00pm

Double Vision: Abstract vs. Realism – Works by Sandra Horton and Becky McRae

A visually stimulating display of sharp artistic contrast, this unique exhibition combines Becky McRae’s photographs with Sandra Horton’s vibrant abstract paintings. Meet the artists at an open reception on Saturday afternoon in the WKNO Gallery.

WKNO Gallery 1091 | Artist Reception - March 15, 2:00 - 4:00pm

Gallery on view weekdays from 9:00am - 4:00pm