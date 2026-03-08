Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis March 8-14 March 08 - 14 - 1

Spring is in bloom this week! From a floral arranging workshop to a portrait swap, coffee expo, and lunch and learn, discover arts experiences all over Memphis on ARTSmemphis’ community arts calendar: ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Tulips and Daffodils: Floral Arranging Workshop with Midtown Bramble & Bloom

A free floral arranging class will guide you through the process of creating a beautiful arrangement that captures the essence of spring. All materials are provided — work with vibrant colors and fresh scents of spring flowers like tulips, daffodils, and other seasonal blooms.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | March 8, 2:00pm-4:00pm

Like Really Creative MUSE: Speed Portrait Swap with Justin Williams

Play a few rounds of Speed Portrait Swap, a laughter-inducing art game led by artist and musician Justin Williams, where everybody takes turns drawing each other in a limited amount of time. According to the organizers, “It’s actually better if you’re bad at drawing because that makes it even funnier.”

Bar DKDC | March 9, 6:30pm-8:30pm

Export 101: LIVE

Music Export Memphis is here to help level up your live performance with Memphis artist and performance coach Keia Johnson and veteran audio engineer Daniel Lynn for an interactive, real-time performance workshop. Keia will demonstrate how to run a professional soundcheck and command the stage, while Daniel breaks down the dos and don’ts of advancing sound and working with engineers.

Memphis Music Hall of Fame | March 10, 6:00pm-7:30pm

Munch and Learn: Art and Practice

Enjoy lunch at the Dixon while hearing Memphis artist Carl E. Moore lecture on his practice, whose goal is “to compare social ideologies about race, stereotypes, and belief systems to everyday colors and the perception of these colors in our environment.”

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | March 11, 12:00pm-1:00pm

Grind City Coffee Xpo

Taste the art of coffee at this annual event, centered around coffee culture and everything that goes with it. From roasters to shops, the Xpo highlights the amazing people and passion that exists in the coffee community. Proceeds benefit Protect Our Aquifer, and a ticket lends you to endless samples and access to discussions throughout the event.

Crosstown Concourse | March 14, 9:00am-2:00pm