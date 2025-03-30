Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis March 30 - April 5 March 30-April 5 - 1

Are you ready for April? Immerse yourself in the Spring spirit through soul-stirring music, new visual works, and commemorative events. Make plans for all of your local arts experiences on ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

University of Memphis Jazz Week - All Access The Golden Age of Paper Dolls Dance into Summer - Live at Handy Park every Thursday in April Remembering MLK - The Man. The Movement. The Moment. Sheet Cake Gallery Opening - Joel Parsons Copy of Exhibition Instagram Post - 2

University of Memphis Jazz Week - All Access

Experience a daily Jazz music offering from the stage of Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center to kickstart your April. From the Southern Comfort Jazz Orchestra to Jazz Singers and Combos, this all access pass will give you a complete experience of a beloved genre.

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | April 1 - April 5

The Golden Age of Paper Dolls

Bartlett’s historic Davies Manor houses a private collection of paper dolls on view. The family-friendly exhibit also offers an interactive element to make your own paper doll onsite.

Davies Manor Historic Site / Hillwood | On view April 1 through May 28

Dance into Summer: Live at Handy Park

A free weekly blues festival on Beale Street begins this Thursday! Groove to the iconic sounds of Stax Music Academy this week in the historic Handy Park before sunset. Enjoy lively games and activities in addition to the immersive musical ensembles.

Handy Park | Every Thursday in April from 5:00 - 7:00pm

Remembering MLK: The Man. The Movement. The Moment.

Pay tribute to the tragic assassination of Dr. King through an empowering visit to the museum, where free admission to the commemoration will include a keynote speaker, special performances, fraternal tribute, and changing the balcony wreath with a moment of silence at 6:01 pm CT.

National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel | April 4, 5:00 - 7:00pm

Sheet Cake Gallery // Joel Parsons

Joel Parsons’ first solo exhibition at Sheet Cake Gallery, Club Rapture and the Ecstasy Afters, opens this weekend. From Parsons: “In the ecstatic architecture of smoke and light, in swirls of Mylar confetti and sprays of sweat and champagne, in love and lust, we writhe and grind against the too-rational grid of the light-up disco dancefloor.”

Sheet Cake Gallery | Opening Reception April 5, 5:00 - 7:30pm