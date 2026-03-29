Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

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Live music and dance, film, and poetry take center stage this week, welcoming both acclaimed and emerging voices. Scroll through dozens of arts experiences across the Mid-South on ARTSmemphis’ calendar: ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Don Was & the Pan Detroit Ensemble Read It Then See It - Romeo and Juliet with Ballet Memphis Orff All City - Take Time in Life Concert Crosstown Arts Film Series - Titane Emerge - New Student Dance Works

Don Was & the Pan Detroit Ensemble

Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble will bring their unique sonic tapestry influenced by the masters of the Motor City sound, from jazz to funk, manifested in their brand-new debut album, Groove In The Face Of Adversity.

GPAC | March 29, 7:30pm-9:30 p.m.

Read it then See It: Romeo and Juliet with Ballet Memphis

Join a conversation on Romeo & Juliet with Patricia Casserly Kelly and Steven McMahon, Ballet Memphis artistic director and choreographer of the ballet, who will discuss themes with insightful dialogue ahead of the return of Ballet Memphis’ Romeo & Juliet at GPAC April 10-12.

Novel Memphis | March 31, 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Orff All City: Take Time In Life Concert

Memphis Shelby County Schools presents the 56th Orff Music All-City Concert, which brings together approximately 360 fourth- and fifth-grade students from 65 elementary schools across the district. Students sing, dance, improvise, and play instruments during the performance, showcasing music from cultures around the world.

Cannon Center For The Performing Arts | April 1, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Crosstown Arts Film Series: Titane

Crosstown Arts presents Titane, a film of contradictions.. Winner of the Palme d’Or, the film follows a go-go dancer with a titanium plate fused into her skull after a childhood car accident, as she drifts from mechanical desire toward a strange and desperate search for connection.

Crosstown Theater | April 2, 7:00-9:00 p.m.

Emerge: New Student Dance Works

The University of Memphis Department of Theatre & Dance presents Emerge: New Student Dance Works, displaying new works by student choreographers from across the university. This annual event brings together daring performances and dynamic collaborations between students and designers in costume, lighting, sound, and technical fields.

University of Memphis Mainstage | April 3-4, 7:30pm | April 4, 2:00pm