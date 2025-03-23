Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis March 23-29 March 23-29 - 1

Community is the theme of this week’s arts offerings, from collaborative exhibitions to competitions and conversations. Discover even more local arts experiences more on ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Metal Petals & Healing Roots

Bringing together artists from the Metal Museum, Moore Tech, and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis, this event offers a platform for artists to repurpose disassembled gun materials into meaningful works of art through Guns to Gardens’ initiative. Metal Museum admission is free all day with live music, food and drinks, and both free and paid hands-on activities. Don’t miss the 1:00 pm artist talk and demonstrations of blacksmithing transformation of dismantled gun parts in the outdoor forge.

Metal Museum | March 29, 11am – 3pm

Meeting in the Middle

WYXR invites artists, music industry professionals, fans, and students interested in music careers to discuss topics relating to creativity and business. The panel and networking mixer are designed to remove the barrier between aspiring music business pros and the community of veteran leaders in the industry, which remains one of Memphis’ most important economic engines.

University of Memphis Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | March 27, 6pm – 8pm

PRIZM Youth Chamber Music Competition

The first of its kind in the Memphis area, this competition inspires students to work together, make music, and support community collaboration. Competing chamber ensembles will consist of 2-5 youth performers utilizing strings, winds, and brass instruments. Awards will include camp scholarships, cash prizes, and more.

Shady Grove Presbyterian Church | March 29, 1pm – 5pm

Water Valley in Memphis

Explore seven artists from Water Valley, a Mississippi town just 90 miles from Memphis with a growing arts community, on view at The Ugly Art Co. through April 10. Participating artists—Tori Ellis Smith, Amy Webb, Erin Austen Abbott, Megan Patton, Coulter Fussell, Brooke Alexander and Hannah McCormick—will showcase mediums ranging from ceramic sculptures to paintings to textiles. During the opening of the exhibition on March 23, there will be a pop-up by the End of All Art Books as well as coffee from Exploradora Coffee.

The Ugly Art Co. | On view through April 10

ARTSmemphis: GRANTEDTime Exhibition

Funded by ARTSmemphis contributors, ARTSassist is the only grant of its kind in Shelby County supporting individual artists across visual art, dance, music, and film mediums to support the expansion and innovation of quality work. This exhibition, curated by Brittney Boyd Bullock, will celebrate, showcase, and sell works by various Memphis-based artists and grant recipients of ARTSassist.

ARTSmemphis | On view through August 5