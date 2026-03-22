Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis March 22-28 March 22 - 28 - 1

This week brings the Mid-South’s premier design showcase benefitting the arts, final days of gallery exhibits and theatre productions, a soul stew and collage party. Discover more arts events in every corner of Memphis on ARTSmemphis’ community arts calendar: ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Art by Design Bloom Mamma Mia! Kafe Kirk Griot Voices - EKPE Like Really Creative

Art by Design

ARTSmemphis’ largest fundraiser and premier Mid-South design showcase returns this week. Experience a curated series of events, presentations, a marketplace, artist and pop-up sales, and more in an interior design showroom of vignettes. Featuring dozens of exhibitors in a gallery showroom format at Agricenter International, Art by Design designed to highlight Memphis and the Mid-South’s interior design community and simultaneously support the local arts community.

Agricenter International | March 25-29

“Bloom” Art Gallery Show by Sophie Samuels

Don’t miss the final week of this collection of mixed media florals by Sophie Samuels, a mixed media artist who invites you to slow down, smile, and wander through the celebration of color and texture. Samuels grew up attending art camp at the JCC and now teaches art in the JCC’s Early Childhood Center. She is excited to share her colorful, whimsical, texture-driven work with the community that helped shape her creative path.

Memphis Jewish Community Center | On view through March 27

Mamma Mia!

It’s the final week of Mamma Mia! on stage, a classic jukebox musical based on the songs of the international pop group, ABBA. Produced by Theatre Memphis, Director Cecelia Wingate guides an energetic and irresistible can’t-miss production.

Lohrey Theatre | Now through March 29

Kafe Kirk: “MEMPHIS SOUL STEW” feat. Kenneth Whalum III with Jim Spake & Kirk Smothers

Join Grammy-winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum for Kafé Kirk, an ongoing jazz series in Crosstown Theater featuring musical and spiritual collaborations with special guest artists. This concert will feature songwriter and producer Kenneth Whalum III with Jim Spake & Kirk Smothers.

Crosstown Theater | March 22, 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Griot Voices with Ekpe Abioto

Griot Voices is back at Hattiloo, and the series begins with featured speaker Ekpe Abioto. A dynamic artist, storyteller, and multi-instrumentalist, Ekpe brings a powerful voice and perspective you won’t want to miss.

Hattiloo Theatre | March 23, 6:30pm - 7:30pm

Like Really Creative March Collage Party

Show off your shine at the Like Really Creative March 25 Collage Party at The Ugly Art Co. with curated tunes by Nubia Yasin and a bedazzling station with Joi Purvy. Collage with your creative community — materials, scissors, glue, and paper will be provided.

The Ugly Art Co. | March 25, 6:00pm - 9:00pm