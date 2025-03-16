Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis March 16-22 March 9 - 15 - 1

Interactive art experiences bring new mediums to the forefront this week, and our city’s stages welcome both classical orchestral brilliance and comedic drama. Discover even more upcoming arts experiences across Memphis on ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Scheherazade and Butterfly Lovers Concerto Turn the Tables - Women Who Spin & Inspire Shell on Wheels Presents 5 Fridays of Jazz ft. Jazz Ensemble of Memphis Tick Tick BOOM! HomeGrown Arts Presents - Dance, Girl!

Scheherazade and Butterfly Lovers Concerto

A pairing of orchestral cultural showcases will take the stage at Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center, including Rimsky-Korsakov’s magical Scheherazade and Timothy Chooi’s Butterfly Lovers Concerto, a poignant tale of love and tragedy, blending Western virtuosity with Eastern tradition.

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | March 16, 2:30 - 5:30pm

Turn the Tables: Women Who Spin & Inspire

Celebrate Women’s History Month with a night of music, art, and empowerment at the Brooks. From an electrifying lineup of Memphis female DJs and women-centered gallery tours, to handcrafted cocktails and an interactive art component, where guests will be invited to write an inspiring message to the women of tomorrow.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | March 20, 5:30 - 7:30pm

Shell on Wheels Presents 5 Fridays of Jazz ft. Jazz Ensemble of Memphis

Back by popular demand, in partnership with the Memphis Library Foundation, 5 Fridays of Jazz brings live music to the library with libations and more. This Friday will feature the Jazz Ensemble of Memphis, who, according to Kirk Whalum, says, “These kids are incredible! I’m so grateful to be a tiny part of their world. And it is indeed their world now.”

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library | March 21, 6:30 - 8:00pm

Tick Tick BOOM!

Emerald Theatre Community presents an autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, taking audiences through the story of a composer and his sacrifices to achieve his big break in theatre.

TheatreWorks @ The Square | March 21 - March 30

HomeGrown Arts Presents: Dance, Girl!

“Dance, Girl! A testament to black girlhood” is a choreopoem by Memphis poet and youth arts activist Bria B Saulsberry, co-founder of producer Homegrown Arts. This magnetic story combines poetry, dance, and music to explore the journey of a black girl discovering the dance of adolescent learning.

Crosstown Arts Green Room | March 22, 7:30 - 10:00pm