Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis March 15-21 March 15 - 21 - 1

Spend your week enamored by imaginative monologues, film and Shakespeare, workshops and reunion shows. Discover arts experiences in every corner of Memphis on ARTSmemphis’ community arts calendar: ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Dragon Medicine Will Graves and Soul - “That's the Way of the World,” Tribute to Earth Wind & Fire Creative Dialogues - Exploring artistic exchange between educators and students Fascinator Workshop with Ellen Macomber Watch What You Eat - Pulp Fiction

Dragon Medicine

Emerald Theatre Company presents Dragon Medicine, a powerful and imaginative series of monologues written by the late Howell Pearre, where each character symbolizes a “dragon,” delivering a raw, honest and revealing story that lays bare their inner world.

TheatreWorks @ The Square | Now through March 22

Will Graves and Soul: “That’s the Way of the World”, Tribute to Earth Wind & Fire

After nearly a decade, Will Graves and Soul are reuniting to once again deliver their renowned soulful sound, known all across Memphis and beyond for their high-energy live performances. Will Graves and Soul will present a tribute to Earth, Wind and Fire, performing the “That’s The Way of the World” album in its entirety featuring special guest vocalists.

Crosstown Arts Green Room | March 15, 7:30pm-9:30pm

Creative Dialogues: Exploring artistic exchange between educators and students

This exhibition highlights the powerful artistic relationships that form between teachers and students during the high school years — a formative and often overlooked stage in an artist's development. Featuring Arlington, Houston, and Overton High Schools, the gallery showcases both student work and the artistic practices of their teachers, emphasizing the cross-pollination of ideas and the lasting influence of mentorship.

Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery | On view through April 24

Fascinator Workshop with Ellen Macomber

Welcome the incomparable Ellen Macomber to Memphis for a Spring Fascinator workshop, just in time for Easter. Known for her ethereal sculptural headdresses adorned with florals, metallics, feathers, and unexpected vintage elements, Ellen creates pieces that feel both ceremonial and couture. Make a glamorous headdress that will make you the envy of everyone from here to the Crescent City!

Heirloom House | March 19, 6:00pm-8:30pm

Watch What You Eat: Pulp Fiction

Don’t miss the next film in Holtermonster’s “Watch What You Eat: Ominous Dinners on the Giant Screen” series. Enjoy a beer by Hampline brewing with Pulp Fiction on the Giant Screen Theater at the Pink Palace Museum & Mansion.

Pink Palace Museum & Mansion | March 19, 6:00pm-9:00pm

Romeo and Juliet

Laced with sword fights, dancing, timeless poetry, and the world’s most famous young couple, Romeo and Juliet is a theatrical event not to be missed. Enjoy the Spring Shout-Out Shakespeare Series classic, directed by Sarah Hankins and sponsored by Evans Petree PC.

Tabor Stage - Tennessee Shakespeare Company | March 19, 7:00pm-8:30pm