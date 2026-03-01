Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis March 1-7 March 01 - 07 - 1

Kick off the month with musical tunes, from Mamma Mia’s ABBA hits and young voices’ stories on stage to Memphis ChoralArts choruses and a horn quintet! Discover arts experiences in every corner of Memphis on ARTSmemphis’ community arts calendar: ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Mamma Mia! Brothers Sing On! The Lawrence Graduate Bayreuth Tuben Quintet Storyfest Beginner Casting - Bird Feeders

Mamma Mia!

Sing your heart out to a favorite story of singing and dancing on stage, set to the tune of ABBA’s jukebox classics. Theatre Memphis’ elaborate production is both energetic and irresistible!

Lohrey Theatre | Now through March 29

Brothers Sing On!

Celebrate 20 years of the Memphis Men’s Chorale with a special evening of harmony and classic compositions. These voluntary members of MMC come from many different backgrounds, all sharing a common love for choral music.

Calvary Episcopal Church | March 3, 7:00pm - 8:30pm

The Lawrence Graduate Bayreuth Tuben Quintet

Experience an evening of pure creativity and playful programming with the irreverent chamber music ensemble of the Lawrence Graduate Bayreuth Tuben Quintet, Often collaborating with singers and dancers, as well as sometimes laying down their tubas and singing or dancing themselves, embrace their radical vulnerability and joyful expression,

Crosstown Arts Green Room | March 3, 7:30pm - 9:30pm

Storyfest

Join Orpheum Theatre Group for a one-night performance featuring young voices from Middle College High School who’ve teamed up with the Orpheum Theatre Group to create original presentations sharing their personal stories.

Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education | March 4, 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Beginner Casting: Bird Feeders

A specialized half-day Metal Museum class teaches the molding and detailing in the design of a personalized bird feeder dish. Choose from several blank patterns and personalize your bird feeder with letters, natural textures such as leaves, or drawn impressions to soon hang on your patio or in your garden!

Metal Museum | March 7, 8:00am - 12:00pm