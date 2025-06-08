Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis June 8-14 June 1-7 - 1

Unleash your creative summer energy through community festivals, or find introspection through powerful new exhibits and dance performances. Discover even more local arts experiences on ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

New Ballet Ensemble: SummerDance

New Ballet’s creativity takes center stage in SummerDance! Leave inspired by the talented students emerging from New Ballet’s Summer Intensives and their annual free CityDance program, who have spent the early summer weeks honing their skills under the guidance of Master Guest and staff artists, refining their technique and pushing the boundaries of their artistry.

Buckman Performing Arts Center | June 12, 7:00 - 9:00pm

Worldwide Knit in Public Day

Celebrate Worldwide Knit in Public Day with an inaugural celebration that transforms knitting from a private activity into a vibrant public gathering! This free event will feature interactive experiences, demonstrations, and exclusive merchandise from independent yarn dyers, as well as raffles, games, free Mempops, and the debut of limited-edition Stitching Supply patches.

Chickasaw Oaks Plaza | June 14, 10:00am - 5:00pm

Sankofa African Diaspora Festival

Produced by Cossitt Library’s staff, enjoy a celebration of the rich culture, lived experiences, and creative expressions of African-descended communities. From children’s storytime by Tennessee Representative Justin Pearson to live music and dance performances, food trucks, and art displays, the lineup will be full and enriching.

Cossitt Library | June 14, 11:00am - 5:00pm

Clark Gable Slept Here

The Emerald Theatre Company presents a jet-black comedy about what it means to be a “man” in Hollywood. Adult audiences are invited to experience how Hollywood is hiding a lot more in the closet than tuxedos—and agent Jarrod Hilliard is going to keep it that way!

TheatreWorks @ The Square | June 13 - 15 & June 20 - 22

Overcoming Hateful Things

Pink Palace marks the first museum to welcome Overcoming Hateful Things from outside of Michigan limits, where the Jim Crow Museum has curated a powerful, thought-provoking traveling exhibit that explores the Jim Crow system, the African American experience through the Jim Crow era, and the legacies of this system today.

MoSH | Pink Palace Museum & Mansion | On view through October 19