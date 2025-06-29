Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis June 29 - July 5 June 29 - July 5 - 1

Film and fine arts, bus tours and exhibits this week will help you escape the summer heat. Filter and scroll through all of the arts events, camps, and programs at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Film at the Museum - How to Survive a Plague Tennessee Craft Southwest Fine Craft Showcase The Art of the Mid-South Cartoonists Association Incognito Art Auction and Party Backbeat Tours - Memphis Mojo Tour

Film at the Museum: How to Survive a Plague

Watch a special screening of a gripping documentary that chronicles the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community during the AIDS crisis. Following the film, Dr. Seth Davis from LeMoyne-Owen College will share insights and host a dialogue with the audience surrounding ongoing implications of its themes in today's world.

Brooks Museum of Art | June 29, 2:00 - 4:00pm

Tennessee Craft Southwest Fine Craft Showcase

Tennessee Craft Southwest (formerly MACA) welcomes over 20 artists from Fayette, Lauderdale, Shelby and Tipton counties to exhibit for-purchase works encompassing a wide range of media, including weaving, wood turning, clay, glass work, jewelry, quilting, painting, sculptures, and more.

WKNO Gallery 1091 | On display from June 30 through July 25

The Art of the Mid-South Cartoonists Association

Playhouse’s upstairs gallery now displays watercolors, acrylics, portraits, illustrations, ink, and marker works from the Mid-South Cartoonists Association, whose membership comprise of professional cartoonists, aspiring cartoonists, and cartooning enthusiasts.

Playhouse on the Square | On view through July 17

Incognito Art Auction and Party

The Incognito Art Auction returns with over 100 original, unsigned works by Mid-South artists. This one-of-a-kind collection matches mystery and creativity, as the artists remain a secret until after the auction closes. Featured artists will celebrate at the Incognito Auction Party on August 1 with live music, drinks, and bidding — costumes are encouraged!

Memphis Botanic Garden | On view July 5 through August 1

Backbeat Tours: Memphis Mojo Tour

Experience 90 minutes of high-energy fun featuring Memphis’ greatest attractions on the nation’s only music bus. All of the guides on this tour are professional Beale Street musicians who play and sing selections from the city’s rich musical heritage, while entertaining riders with comedy, history, and behind-the-scenes stories of Memphis personalities.

Tour starts on Beale Street | Now through September 16