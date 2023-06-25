Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

See Alexis Grace's GPAC debut, meet other artists, get to tapping, enjoy a free day at the museum, and explore a rare, local exhibit. Discover more on the ARTSmemphis event calendar.

Concerts in The Grove: Alexis Grace

In the beautiful, park-like setting at The Grove, hear the daughter of a Beale Street musician, Alexis Grace, who grew up learning about major influences of soul and R&B like Aretha Franklin, Ann Peebles, and Whitney Houston. Alexis Grace's songs are well-crafted and thoughtful, and she has flourished in her multi-hyphenate career.

The Grove at GPAC | Thursday, June 29

UrbanArt Commission’s Artist Happy Hour

UrbanArt offers a chance to meet other artists, get to know their staff, and learn more about ongoing and current opportunities in the local art world. This event is free and open to the public, taking place at a hip spot in the Edge District.

Inkwell | Thursday, June 29

Tap Classes

Whether you are a beginner or almost a pro, New Day offers classes to prepare students for auditions, learn something new, or brush up on their skills. Beginners will learn techniques, including tap barre and more, working their way up to an advanced class.

New Day Children's Theatre | Through June 29

Super Saturday: Painting, Pointillism, and Pisarro

For this month's free Super Saturday, learn from art educator Mrs. Rose about the pointillist paintings in the Brooks Museum's collection, including pieces from Camille Pissarro and Caroll Cloar. Bring the whole family for a day of fun.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Saturday, July 1

Zao Wou-Ki: Watercolors and Ceramics

Explore Chinese-French artist Zao Wou-Ki’s lyrical pieces that blend the dynamic energy of Abstract Expressionism with the formal qualities of traditional Chinese calligraphy. Consider the breadth of Zao’s works, accompanied by a catalog by guest curator Gilles Chazal that follows Zao’s role in the transnational history of abstraction.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | Through July 16