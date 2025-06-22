Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis June 22-28 June 1-7 - 1

Summer is officially in the air, and so is the rhythm of the arts around Memphis! Explore exhibits, events, camps, and programs at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Summer Opener Art Exhibit Blues Tuesdays Backstage Experience Tour Kimberly Akimbo Joe’s Showtune Singalong Those Pretty Wrongs

“Summer Opener” Exhibit - Artist Reception

Meet the artists in a special reception celebrating the collaboration of Memphis’ Jane Brakin, Anna Carr, Randy Parker, Pat Patterson, Jeanne Seagle, Angela Stevens and Lance David White. The new exhibit, entitled “Summer Opener,” is free and open to the public with works individually priced for sale. A portion of sales will support the work of Carpenter Art Garden.

St. George’s Episcopal Church | June 28, 4:00 - 6:00pm

Exhibit on view through July 15

Blues Tuesdays Backstage Experience Tour

You may have listened to live music from the lawn, but have you been backstage? Now’s your chance to learn more about the historical site that has not only hosted hundreds of legendary Blues acts but also launched the infamous Memphis Country Blues Festival of the late 1960s.

Overton Park Shell

Tuesdays, 11am - 12pm

Through September 16

Kimberly Akimbo

The Orpheum Theatre presents Tony award-winning Kimberly Akimbo, a new musical about growing up and growing old, featuring a fabulous score and choreography that carries audiences through a “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show,” according to the New Yorker.

Orpheum Theatre | June 24 through June 29

Joe’s Showtune Singalong

Make plans for a Broadway karaoke happy hour event at Hernando’s Hideaway, where pianist Joe M. Turner will offer an inventory of classic selections but also invites you to bring your own sheet music for a singalong with musical theatre fans over food and drinks.

Hernando’s Hideaway | June 26, 5:00 - 7:00pm

Those Pretty Wrongs

Those Pretty Wrongs, a partnership between Memphian Jody Stephens and LA-based Luther Russell, emphasizes a spontaneous approach to music-making and a rewarding nature of their shared creative experience, which will be celebrated live from The Green Room.

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts | June 27, 7:30 - 9:30pm