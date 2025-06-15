Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis June 15-21 June 1-7 - 1

Live music at the museum or in the garden, a jukebox comedy on stage, and a timely screening encompass this week’s vibrant summer arts offerings. Explore even more arts events, camps, and programs around town on ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Live In Studio A Summer Series with 926 Stax Music Academy Alumni Band

Tuesdays mark free admission to Stax Museum for all Shelby County residents, and now, enjoy live music every Tuesday afternoon in June and July. The Stax Music Academy Alumni Band, “926,” features singers and musicians who are now either attending college or have graduated college and working as professional musicians.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music | June 17, 2:00 - 4:00pm

If Beale Street Could Talk - Free Screening in Honor of Juneteenth

In partnership with Dr. Telisa Franklin and Memphis Juneteenth, the Orpheum Theatre Group is proud to host a special screening of Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk, featuring a live pre-screening performance by Singa B in honor of Juneteenth. The Balcony Project exhibit located on the Beale Street side of the theatre will also be open for viewing before the film.

Orpheum Theatre | June 18, 6:00pm

Tributaries: Leah Gerrard | Longline

Visit the Metal Museum to view works by Leah Gerrard, a Seattle-based fabrication artist who explores solid form using thin, flexible strands of metal. Gerrard shapes steel wire into ethereal forms that remain both opaque and permeable, punctuated by stones and antique fishing floats.

Metal Museum | On view through September 14

Mystic Pizza The Musical

Join the Collierville Arts Council for the regional premiere of this “slice of life” musical, “Mystic Pizza,” featuring favorite hits from the 1980s and 1990s. The jukebox comedy tells the story of three girls who navigate the complexities of life, love, and family in a small-town pizza joint.

Harrell Theatre | June 20 - 29

Live at the Garden: Third Eye Blind

Kick off the 2025 Live at the Garden concert series, presented by Regions Bank, at the scenic Radians Amphitheater with 90s alt-rock chart-toppers Third Eye Blind.

Radians Amphitheater | June 21, 8:00 - 11:45pm