Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Celebrate Juneteenth, discover the connection between art and science, and enjoy a summertime soulful dance showcase this week. Scroll through our full list of arts experiences and explore even more at ArtsMemphis' calendar of events.
Crosstown Arts
Art of Science Exhibit
Originally postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, the seventh biennial exhibition is now open in Crosstown Arts! Exploring the beauty of science and the power of art as over 30 local artists pair up with medical research scientists and clinicians from across the community
- Crosstown Arts
- Through September 4
Creative Aging
Creative Aging Senior Art Series
Creative Aging presents Theatre Memphis Celebrates 100 Years, showcasing Gary Beard as music director and pianist with Theatre Memphis performers from past and present musicals, including numbers from RAGTIME and George Gershwin.
- Theatre Memphis
- June 15
Crosstown Arthouse Film Series Presents Westworld
This film series showcases a diverse collection of independent, international, historically significant, artistic, experimental, cult, underground, and documentary features like this 1973 Michael Crichton film, later adapted to an HBO series, Westworld.
- Crosstown Theater
- June 16
New Ballet Ensemble
SummerDance
See this showcase of New Ballet's summer intensive programming, displaying the growth of their students and teaching artists, featuring choreography from guest master teachers around the world.
- The Halloran Centre
- June 17
Arrow Creative
Mini Makers Sewing Class - Pajamas!
Learn to sew a pair of pajama pants in this 2-hour class for children ages 6-9. This class, led by Whitney Wiggs, is perfect for beginners or those who need a refresher, with a step-by-step process through the essentials.
- Arrow Creative
- June 18
Tone
Juneteenth Festival Weekend
This Juneteenth, Tone is hosting their reunion festival for the second year in a row on the ten acres of land surrounding the Orange Mound Tower. This festival will be free and open to the public, featuring live performances, local vendors, and food trucks.
- Tone
- June 18 + 19