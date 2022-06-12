Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Celebrate Juneteenth, discover the connection between art and science, and enjoy a summertime soulful dance showcase this week. Scroll through our full list of arts experiences and explore even more at ArtsMemphis' calendar of events.

× Expand Crosstown Arts

Originally postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, the seventh biennial exhibition is now open in Crosstown Arts! Exploring the beauty of science and the power of art as over 30 local artists pair up with medical research scientists and clinicians from across the community

Crosstown Arts

Through September 4

× Expand Creative Aging

Creative Aging presents Theatre Memphis Celebrates 100 Years, showcasing Gary Beard as music director and pianist with Theatre Memphis performers from past and present musicals, including numbers from RAGTIME and George Gershwin.

Theatre Memphis

June 15

This film series showcases a diverse collection of independent, international, historically significant, artistic, experimental, cult, underground, and documentary features like this 1973 Michael Crichton film, later adapted to an HBO series, Westworld.

Crosstown Theater

June 16

× Expand New Ballet Ensemble

See this showcase of New Ballet's summer intensive programming, displaying the growth of their students and teaching artists, featuring choreography from guest master teachers around the world.

The Halloran Centre

June 17

× Expand Arrow Creative

Learn to sew a pair of pajama pants in this 2-hour class for children ages 6-9. This class, led by Whitney Wiggs, is perfect for beginners or those who need a refresher, with a step-by-step process through the essentials.

Arrow Creative

June 18

× Expand Tone

This Juneteenth, Tone is hosting their reunion festival for the second year in a row on the ten acres of land surrounding the Orange Mound Tower. This festival will be free and open to the public, featuring live performances, local vendors, and food trucks.