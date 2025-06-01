Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis June 1-7 June 1-7 - 1

From symphonic tributes and string quartets to vinyl enthusiasts and bold new art, this week offers a vibrant mix of music, innovation, and visual expression. Discover even more local arts experiences on ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Sanctifica Wind Ensemble Concert

St. George’s Episcopal Church hosts the Sanctifica Wind Ensemble for its season-ending concert, conducted by Andrew Proctor and dedicated to the memory of founder Billie Moore. The program spans classical and popular works, including pieces by Sousa, Grainger, Hans Zimmer, and a Salute to Jazz. A reception sponsored by Friends of Music will follow the performance.

St. George’s Episcopal Church | June 1, 2:00pm - 3:30pm

MAKING VINYL MEMPHIS

Vinyl lovers and music industry professionals converge for this three-day event celebrating the resurgence of vinyl records. MAKING VINYL MEMPHIS explores the art and business of vinyl with panels, product showcases, and networking across the music supply chain—from production to retail. Set in the heart of downtown, the event also features VIP experiences and evening socials that spotlight Memphis' musical soul.

Renasant Convention Center | June 2-4, 1:00pm - 8:00pm

Solo Exhibition by Leigh Sandlin

Leigh Sandlin is a mixed media artist, a graduate of the Memphis College of Art, and has taught for over 25 years. Her solo show at WKNO Gallery 1091 features evocative visual works that blur the boundaries between abstraction and nature. Explore this Memphis-based artist’s vibrant, textural compositions in a setting that invites introspection and visual delight.

WKNO Gallery 1091 | June 3, 9:00am - 4:00pm

Ivalas Quartet – PRIZM International Chamber Music Festival

Praised for playing with “tremendous heart and beauty,” the Ivalas Quartet brings its celebrated sound to Memphis as part of the PRIZM International Chamber Music Festival. Known for championing BIPOC composers alongside classical favorites, the ensemble blends musical excellence with a mission of inclusion and advocacy.

Shady Grove Presbyterian Church | June 3, 6:30pm - 7:30pm

Summer Break // Group Show

Sheet Cake Gallery invites you to unwind with Summer Break, a group show that celebrates the season’s spirit through color, form, and experimentation. Featuring emerging and established artists, the show offers fresh takes and playful perspectives—perfect for a creative reset. View new work from artists Justin Tyler Bryant, Sai Clayton, Coulter Fussell, Carl E. Moore, and Melissa Wilkinson

Sheet Cake Gallery | On view through July 26