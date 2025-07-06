Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis July 6-12 June 29 - July 5 - 1

Beat the heat with listening sessions, on-stage performances, and captivating exhibits. Explore the community’s arts events, camps, and programs at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

WYXR Stereo Sessions - Masqueraders, Love Anonymous Farmers Market - Art Garden Cooking Demos Big River Crossing - Bi Summer Shows at GCT A Bronx Tale Ernest Withers - I Am A Man

WYXR Stereo Sessions: Masqueraders’ “Love Anonymous”

If you’re a fan of The Temptations or ’70s sweet soul, step inside the Memphis Listening Lab for a WYXR Stereo Session featuring special guests The Masqueraders, who recently revived their career on America’s Got Talent and will appear alongside the album’s producer Lester Snell to reveal hidden secrets behind their success in-studio.

Memphis Listening Lab | July 9, 6:00 - 9:00pm

Farmers Market- Art Garden Cooking Demos

Join the next installment of a free, interactive cooking and canning series at Carpenter Art Garden that celebrates the art of food and community. Led by Lauren Wells of UT-TSU Extension, each demo is a hands-on experience in farm-to-table, blending culinary creativity with seasonal produce grown in their garden programs.

Carpenter Art Garden | July 10, 3:00 - 5:00pm

BIG RIVER CROSSING Big Summer Shows at GCT!

After multiple sold out shows, these talented musicians will bring two weekends of irresistible hits that blend rock, country, gospel and bluegrass. This dynamic group always puts on a show perfect for every age and walk of life, featuring music by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Chuck Berry, John Denver, Peter, Paul & Mary, The Civil Wars, Marty Robbins, Joan Baez and more.

Germantown Community Theatre | July 11 & 12, 7:00 - 9:00pm

A Bronx Tale

Don’t miss the final full week of Playhouse’s production of A Bronx Tale, where audiences step into the vibrant streets of 1960s Bronx with a captivating musical adaptation of a beloved play and film. Journey alongside a young man torn between his admiration for his father and the allure of becoming a mob boss.

Playhouse on the Square | Now through July 13

Ernest Withers: I AM A MAN

This summer, alongside a Jim Crow Exhibit entitled Overcoming Hateful Things, MoSH is re-exhibiting powerful photographs by Ernest Withers of the 1968 Memphis Sanitation Workers strike that speak to the African American history of Memphis and serve as a reminder of why Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. came to Memphis and tragically lost his life.

MoSH Pink Palace Museum & Mansion | On view through October 12