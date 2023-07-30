Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Witness American blues slide artist Kenny Brown, see iconic Americana portraits, watch the drama unfold between Cady and The Plastics, hone or uncover your painting skills, and meet the Dixons, all this week. Discover more on the ARTSmemphis event calendar.

× Expand Brooks Museum

First Wednesdays! Happy Hour and Live Music with Kenny Brown Band

Listen to American blues slide artist Kenny Brown and the glissando effects and deep vibratos stemming from his guitar. Kenny Brown is skilled in the North Mississippi Hill Country blues style and was nominated for a Grammy alongside The Black Keys in 2022 for Best Contemporary Blues Album, Delta Kream. Free with museum admission.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Wednesday, August 2

× Expand Stax Museum

Opening Reception: Americana Portrait Sessions: The Photography of Jeff Fasano

This new exhibition, curated by photographer Jeff Fasano, features striking portraits of nearly 200 iconic Americana musicians, songwriters, producers, and pioneers. His photography book features intimate photographs revealing the strength, heart, soul, and musical genius of those captured within. Come by for an opening reception and book signing with the artist.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music | Friday, August 4

× Expand New Day Children's Theatre

Mean Girls High School Version

See Victoria's Summerstock production of Mean Girls High School Edition, which follows Cady Heron as she navigates the struggles of popularity. After growing up on an African savanna, Kady's transfer to a suburban high school is difficult, yet similar to the wild and vicious ways of the wildlife of her youth. Will she make it to the top? At what cost?

Harrell Theatre | Friday, August 4 - 7

× Expand Marilyn Wannamaker - Memphis Botanic Garden

Four Week Painting Series with Marilyn Wannamaker

Skills take time, so Marilyn Wannamaker has put aside a great four-week-long workshop for those with beginner skills through advanced levels of experience to learn how to draw and paint! Attendees will have expressive use of materials and techniques, with group critiques and discussions to inspire and encourage them throughout the session.

Memphis Botanic Garden | Saturday, August 5 - 26

× Expand Dixon Memphis

Interactive Gallery: Meet the Dixons

You've visited their galleries and gardens, now get to know the ones who made it all happen. Meet Margaret and Hugo Dixon, who created this space in 1976 to highlight art, nature, and beauty. Learn about their personal lives, collections, and legacy through interactive components.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | Through October 1