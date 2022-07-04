Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Take a walk with Patsy Cline, support Black creators, discover up-and-coming jazz musicians, and party with your pup this week in Memphis. Explore more local arts events at ArtsMemphis' calendar of events.

× Expand Bill Simmers

Break out your cowboy boots for this theatrical tribute to country and pop icon Patsy Cline. Listen to her greatest hits through the eyes of a local disc jockey from Patsy’s hometown in this jukebox musical.

Playhouse on the Square

Through July 17

× Expand TONE

Visit this exhibit celebrating Black sculptors and creators during its final week! Featuring works from nine local artists, Sculptures and Small Objects is specially dedicated to Black makers, highlighting their creative work that is historically underrepresented.

TONE

Through July 9

× Expand Darius B Williams

Jam into July and add this jazzy showcase of Memphis’ most talented young musicians to your calendar. Bring a lawn chair and support upcoming jazz artists at this program finale concert, presented by Memphis Jazz Workshop.

The Grove at GPAC

July 9

× Expand The Altons

Experience the sounds of Southeast LA with The Altons at Overton Park Shell! Enjoy this retro-indie-soul band with your furry friends as a part of Germantown Parkway Animal Hospital’s Puppy Party, featuring special treats and toys at the Puppy Bar.

Overton Park Shell

July 9

× Expand The Orpheum

Spend your night out on the town with the dynamic musical artists of the 901! For one night in July, the “We Are One” team at the Halloran Centre invites you to celebrate unity, love, celebration, and strength in Memphis with three soulful performances by local artists.