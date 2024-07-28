Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis July 28-August 3 JULY 21-27 - 1

This week, enjoy live music, classic cinema and theater, and local art — anything goes!

Live In Studio A with Lucky 7 Brass Band

Close out the Live In Studio A Summer Series with Memphis’ dynamic The Lucky 7 Brass Band. Mixing the sounds of New Orleans and Memphis, The Lucky 7 Brass Band brings funk, soul, and pure musical magic. Admission is free for Shelby County residents with a valid ID.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music | July 30th, 2:00 - 4:00pm

Munch and Learn: Art Preserving Legacy with Eric Echols

Hear from artist and Orange Mound native Eric Echols about what inspires him to create mixed-media pieces that honor the past and preserve the future. Eric’s work strives to convey heritage and strength by creating visual stories that combine nostalgia and hope. Bring a lunch or purchase one at Park + Cherry. Admission at the Dixon is free.

Dixon Gallery & Gardens | July 31st, 12:00 - 1:00pm

iPhone Photography with Erica Haskett

Learn how to capture the beauty of nature, using only your iPhone! Experienced photographer Erica Haskett will walk participants through beautiful and vibrant Overton Park and explain how to use techniques such as lighting, composition, and exposure to take perfect pics on your phone. Participants will gather in front of the Brooks Museum. This event is hosted by Arrow Creative, and tickets are available on their website.

Overton Park Shell | August 1st, 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

The Crosstown Arts Film Series presents PLAYTIME

This 1967 comedy from director Jaques Tati sees the return of his beloved, hapless Monsieur Hulot. Follow him as he wanders curiously - but helplessly - around high-tech Paris, on a parallel trip with a group of American tourists. Tickets are $5 at the door. Admission is at 6:30 pm with the film starting at 7:00 pm.

Crosstown Theater | August 1st, 7:00 - 10:00pm

Anything Goes

Enjoy Cole Porter’s classic musical presented by New Day Children’s Theatre. The production features some of Broadway’s most beloved show tunes and follows the madcap antics of a nightclub star, a stowaway, an heiress, and others aboard an ocean liner traveling from New York to London. Suitable for all ages.

Harrell Theatre | August 2nd - 4th