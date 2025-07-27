Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis July 27 - August 2 July 20-26 - 1

This week, sing along to your favorite movie, listen to soul and jazz performances, enjoy youth theatre on stage, and craft your own wire jewelry. Explore all of the summer arts offerings around town at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Julia and Her Mane Men: Live

Whether slow-burning ballad or a gritty uptempo groove, Julia Cruz Magness’ voice and her dynamic band, Julia and Her Mane Men, are more than a concert. The experience is a soul revival. Drawing from blues, gospel, jazz, R&B, and country inspiration, a unique sound will take the stage for one special night at the museum.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | July 31, 6:00 - 7:30pm

Whet Thursday: Karaoke on the Bluff

Whet Thursdays are free monthly events at the Metal Museum, offering free admission to the museum, live entertainment, hands-on activities, metalsmithing demonstrations and craft cocktails in a beautiful riverside bluff setting. This month, DJ Tevin will be spinning while guests can take their hand at wire-wrapped guitar pick jewelry and embossed microphones.

Metal Museum | July 31, 5:00 - 8:00pm

Catch Me If You Can

New Day Children’s Theatre proudly presents Catch Me If You Can. Based on a true story, main character Frank Abagnale, Jr. runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure seeking fame and fortune. Note that a sensory-friendly performance, presented by AutoZone, will be on stage August 2 during the weekend-long run.

Harrell Theatre | July 31 - August 3

Johnny Yancey & The Power to the People Orchestra (ft. Gabby Cain)

Tap your feet with homegrown trumpeter Johnny Yancey as he proudly presents his Power to the People Orchestra featuring vocalist Gabby Cain. Born and raised in Memphis, Yancey has been honing his musical skills for over 30 years with locally and nationally recognized musicians across genres and geographies.

Crosstown Arts Green Room | August 1, 7:30 - 10:00pm

Grease: Singalong Screening

Don’t miss this one-night-only celebration of the movie that taught us that “grease” really is the word! The beloved 1978 musical phenomenon, Grease, will be on the big screen at the historic Orpheum Theatre in electrifying technicolor, complete with onscreen lyrics to sing along with Danny, Sandy, and the whole Rydell High crew.

Orpheum Theatre | August 2, 2:00 - 4:00pm