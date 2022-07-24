Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Go behind the scenes of traditional sporting fashion, experience the magic of metal, listen to the new sounds of soul, and learn polaroid emulsion printing this week around town. Explore more local arts events at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

Explore women’s athletic and spectating attire from 1800 to 1960 in the Dixon Gallery’s new exhibit with a lecture from FIDM Museum curator Kevin L. Jones. Featuring pieces from athletic outfitters Champion and Spalding, as well as luxury designers Chanel, Hermès, and Balenciaga, the exhibit sheds light on the modern woman through her pastime athletic pursuits.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | July 24

Indie Memphis and Crosstown Arts bring you this special screening of one of David Lynch's neo-noir films, Lost Highway. This film follows a tormented jazz musician who finds himself lost in an enigmatic story involving murder, surveillance, gangsters, doppelgangers, and an impossible transformation inside a prison cell.

Crosstown Theater | July 27

Conjure up a good time on the river at the Metal Museum’s magical-themed Whet Thursday event. Enjoy food trucks, live music, lawn games, metalworking demonstrations, and museum exhibits after-hours at this spellbinding soiree.

Metal Museum | July 28

Sample the new sound of Memphis soul at this riverside concert, featuring local group Black Cream. Presented by Memphis Slim Collaboratory in partnership with Memphis River Parks, this free, family-friendly concert is the best of Memphis views and vocals.

Fourth Bluff Park | July 29

Capture your creativity on film and learn to operate a Polaroid camera to its fullest potential in this Polaroid emulsion lift workshop hosted by Valley in Film photographer Amber Evangelista. A teens workshop is offered from 4-5 pm, and a 21+ event will follow from 6-8 pm.

Arrow Creative | July 29

Crosstown Arts presents Memphissippi Sounds, the musical collaboration of Cameron Kimbrough and Damion “Yella P” Pearson that was nominated for Best Emerging Artist in the 2022 Blues Music Awards. Blending North Mississippi country blues, Memphis soul, rock, pop, and hip-hop, Memphissippi Sounds brings a new, modern sound to traditional blues.

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts | July 29