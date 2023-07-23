Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, get behind-the-scenes insight on developing design concepts, learn to sew, get your boogie on, attend an exhibit talk from local artists, and learn to watercolor. Discover more on the ARTSmemphis event calendar.

UAC Artist Workshop Series | Session 3: Preparing for RFP

Learn the ins and outs of developing design concepts, gathering and sourcing materials, creating flexible budgets, and scheduling timelines with Memphis-based public artist Tony Hawkins. Enjoy complimentary refreshments and a special surprise for those in attendance.

UrbanArt Commission | Wednesday, July 26

Youth Workshop: Sew-o-logy

For ages 10-13, this workshop focuses on machine sewing and making a simple quilt. Open to new or seasoned stitchers, attendees will learn the basics of machine sewing or advance to more intermediate techniques of appliqué and embroidery. Add artistic embellishment to your designs to create something both practical and fun!

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | Wednesday, July 26 - 28

Whet Thursday: Thursday Night Fever

Grab your family, friends, and disco attire, and get your boogie on at the Metal Museum's free, after-hours event. There will be metalsmithing demos, games on the lawn, food trucks, live music, crafts—like make-your-own disco ball necklaces—and the best views of the Mississippi River.

Metal Museum | Thursday, July 27

Artist Talks: Khara Woods + Tangela Mathis

Get a unique glimpse behind the scenes of current exhibits “Edgewise: Exploring Pattern and Rhythm with Line” by Khara Woods and “Entrances, Exits and the Spaces Betwixt” by Tangela Mathis. Woods and Mathis will discuss their work, processes, and influences.

Crosstown Arts | Saturday, July 29

Summer Watercolor Workshop with Kate Roberts

All experience levels are welcome in this watercolor workshop by artist Kate Roberts. Learn how to work in thin washes, build up vibrant colors, create patterns and textures, mix colors, and more with a step-by-step lesson from Kate. Get excited to take something home that you're proud of.

Arrow Creative | Saturday, July 29