Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, you can make some new friends (furry or otherwise), sharpen your drawing skills, explore original performances, or revisit a classic one. Discover even more creative experiences around the community at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Coco Queens

This original new play by LaDarrion Williams examines the lives of four Black women as they face the challenges of life, love, and forgiveness. Set in the 1970’s, the exploration of strength, resilience, and survival in the face of societal shifts make the characters’ experiences and obstacles timelessly relevant and poignant.

Theatre Works on the Square | July 12th - July 28th

Whet Thursday: Picnic & Puppies

Join Team Memphis Rescue and Support for an evening of puppy love at the Metal Museum. Team Memphis Rescue and Support helps find forever homes for dogs who have been abandoned or neglected. If you’re in search of a new furry friend or just need a snuggle fix, come meet some pups! Bring dinner or purchase a picnic from the Millie’s Garden Salads food truck. Free admission.

Metal Museum | July 25, 5:00 - 8:00pm

Sounds of Memphis: MadameFraankie presented by Overton Park Shell

Beat the heat under the Rotunda with the cool beats of MadameFraankie. Known primarily for her guitar performances and production, MadameFraankie makes her debut as a DJ with this inaugural set. Admission is free, but VIP tables with a complimentary bottle of Prosecco are available for purchase.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | July 25, 6:00 - 8:00pm

Life-Drawing Workshop

Hone (or discover!) your life-drawing skills at this bring-your-own-materials workshop. Admission is $10 at the door for two hours with clothed and nude models. Charcoal, watercolor, pencil, and other media will be covered. It’s a great way to practice your craft and spend time with fellow artists.

Off the Walls Arts | July 27, 3:00 - 5:00pm

Mamma Mia!

Experience the musical that’s enthralled the world for 25 years. It’s the night before Sophie’s wedding, and her mission to find the father she’s never known has brought three men from her mother’s past back into her life. Set on a Greek island paradise, this story of love and friendship is told through the beloved hits of ABBA. Recommended for ages 10 and up.

Orpheum Theatre | July 23 - July 28