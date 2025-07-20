Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis July 20-26 July 20-26 - 1

This week, jam to a live laser concert, lunch and learn about Progressive Era visual art, immerse yourself in a flamenco ensemble, and view a new photo exhibition at Stax. Explore more summer arts offerings around town at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

B.B. King in Memphis: Exhibit Opening Reception

Celebrate the opening of B.B. King in Memphis, a new photo exhibition capturing the King of the Blues like never before. Running through October, the exhibit includes a curated jukebox in the Stax Museum lounge featuring music from the 1982 setlist and rare live-on-air audio from WDIA archives.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music | July 24, 6:00 - 7:30pm

Munch and Learn: American Art, Photography, and Politics in the Progressive Era

Spend lunch learning about American Art, Photography, and Politics in the Progressive Era with Dr. William McKeown, an Associate Professor of Art History at the University of Memphis. Dr. McKeown is currently working on a study of the visual culture of utopianism at the socialist community of Ruskin, Tennessee, in the 1890s.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | July 23, 12:00 - 1:00pm

Memphis Music Strategy Reading Room

The finale of listening sessions with the City of Memphis’ Office of Culture and Creative Economy is this week, inviting musicians and industry professionals to dive into the Memphis Music Strategy's 25 recommendations and actionable priorities for the local music sector.

Memphis Listening Lab | July 23, 5:00 - 6:00pm

Laser Live: Walt Phelan Band

Laser Live at the Pink Palace welcomes Walt Phelan to release his new album, “You, Mountain” with a laser light show. This multisensory performance in the Planetarium is unlike any other. A DJ from WYXR will host and kick off the event with a pre-show set beginning at 6pm.

MoSH | Pink Palace Museum & Mansion | July 26, 6:00 - 10:00pm

Memphis Flamenco Trio + Davy Ray Bennet

Musician Roy Brewer — who has performed on the Conan O’Brien Show; Austin City Limits, and on the sound track for the motion picture Black Snake Moan — presents a night of solo flamenco guitar works and arrangements for flamenco ensemble, joined by flautist Sam Jesuyemi and cellist Johnathan Kirkscey.

Crosstown Arts Green Room | July 26, 7:30 - 10:00pm