Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Enjoy a happy hour surrounded by art, hear your favorite Johnny Cash tribute band, applaud young musicians as they finish their jazz workshop, catch Anthony Q at the Green Room, and practice mindfulness around public art. Discover more on the ARTSmemphis event calendar.

× Expand Memphis Brooks

Happy Hour and Live Music with Jubilation

Head over to the Brooks Museum for their new weekly happy hour event, which will kick off with the soulful, inspiring act, Jubilation, a collaboration between the Chinese Connection Dub Embassy and Kween Jasira. Experience Memphis reggae while surrounded by beautiful art.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Wednesday, July 5

× Expand Germantown Community Theatre

Big River Crossing: A Johnny Cash Tribute

Crowd-favorite family band Big River Crossing is back at the theatre, ready to rock out to all your Johnny Cash favorites. The band has been working on a new set of bluegrass and early rock jams for all to enjoy.

Germantown Community Theatre | Friday, July 7

× Expand Memphis Jazz Workshop

Memphis Jazz Workshop Summer Jam

Get your groove on at the Memphis Jazz Workshop's program finale, featuring the area's most talented young jazz musicians in various combinations and ensembles. Memphis Jazz Workshop is committed to cultivating young musicians while embracing jazz as our regional art form.

The Grove at Germantown Performing Arts Center | Saturday, July 8

× Expand Crosstown Arts

Anthony Q

Inspired by 90's R&B, Anthony Q's style blends that smoothness with the raw energy of hip-hop, capturing both genres. Anthony's body of work and lyrics delve into the complexities of his real-life experiences, resonating with listeners on a deeply personal level.

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts | Saturday, July 8

× Expand UrbanArt Commission

Public Art Yoga

Practice mindfulness while surrounded and inspired by local art during this summer series from UrbanArt Commission. This is a relaxing way to connect with your fellow public art collectors while engaging with the pieces and supporting the community. This class is led by Candace Saulsberry at the South City sculptures by Terry Lynn.

South City Sculptures | Saturday, July 8