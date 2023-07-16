Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, take advantage of our community's summer art camps, see new works at the Summer Art Garden, explore an unheard album from an influential Mid-South musician, pursue a new hobby, and see the premiere of The Lightning Thief. Discover more on the ARTSmemphis event calendar.

× Expand New Ballet Ensemble

Peace, Love & Hip Hop Camp

This highly-engaging summer camp introduces children ages 6-11 to modern and hip-hop techniques, including spoken word, break dance, and Memphis Jookin. Every activity, led by New Ballet's teaching artists and apprentices, focuses on how peace and community can be realized through dance.

New Ballet Ensemble & School | Monday, July 17 - 21

× Expand Memphis Brooks Museum

Summer Art Garden Opening: Kong Wee Pang

Join in on the fun at the Brooks Museum’s inaugural Summer Art Garden, featuring the work of Kong Wee Pang. Kong Wee is a multi-disciplinary artist from Malaysia who lives and works in Memphis and has created public art across the nation. There will be live music by DJ AD, happy hour drink specials, and games on the plaza.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Wednesday, July 19

× Expand WYXR

WYXR Stereo Session #10: Zuider Zee

Explore Memphis music in a fresh way during this monthly series of hi-fi album listening parties featuring unheard albums and unique pieces from influential Mid-South musicians. Genres include garage rock, psychedelic rock, hip-hop, sweet soul, and funk. This month, listen to Zuider Zee's self-titled Columbia Records album depicting 1970s Bluff City rock.

Memphis Listening Lab | Wednesday, July 19

× Expand Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Hobby Kick-Start: An Introduction to Mixed Media Painting

It's time to take up a new hobby! The Dixon offers stimulating art classes that inspire people to pursue something different. Join artist Shameka Carter and experiment with drawing tools, paints, and 3D elements to create a mixed-media painting. Supplies included.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | Thursday, July 20

× Expand Germantown Community Theatre

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Germantown Community Theatre is kicking off its 52nd season with an exciting musical that follows Percy Jackson, son of Poseidon, who has an epic quest ahead of him to find Zeus’s lightning bolt and prevent a war between the gods.

Germantown Community Theatre | Friday, July 21 - 30