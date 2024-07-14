Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis July 14-20

Experience the singular beauty of Memphis and its surroundings or help create some of it yourself. Discover even more creative experiences around the community at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

× Expand Health in Enamel Opening Reception

Health in Enamel Opening Reception

Explore works from the permanent collection of enamel holdings, and discover new acquisitions. Themes include spirituality, health, and healing in this unique exhibition that features works by Martha Banyas, Dorothy Sturm, and Michelle Startzman among others. The reception is free, but RSVPs are requested.

Metal Museum | July 14, 3:00pm - 5:00pm

× Expand 2023 Wilson Fellowship - Danny Broadway, Claire Hardy, Thad Lee, and John Ruskey

2023 Wilson Fellowship: Danny Broadway, Claire Hardy, Thad Lee, and John Ruskey

Discover the offerings from the Dixon’s inaugural class of Wilson Fellows: four artists who were selected to visually document Wilson, Arkansas. The artists in this pilot program found inspiration in and around Wilson and express themselves through oils, graphite drawings, photography, and other media. Free admission.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | On view through September 29

× Expand Color Me Frayser Youth Service Day

Color Me Frayser Youth Service Day

Plant, paint, clean up - or just enjoy a glass of iced tea with herbs fresh from the garden on this day of service at the Frayser Community Garden. All youth groups are welcome. Add color to the garden!

Frayser Community Urban Garden | July 16, 10:00am - 11:30am

× Expand John Best & Friends - Maker Culture Weekend DJ Sets

John Best & Friends' Maker Culture Weekend DJ Sets

Beat the heat with the cool vibes of John Best and friends. Watch the river roll on by from under the Sunset Canopy with “The Maker of Culture” DJ Brother John himself in a fun, welcoming, and safe environment for visitors to the Memphis riverfront. Admission is free.

Tom Lee Park | Saturdays & Sundays, 5:00pm - 8:00pm

× Expand Lawrence Wells at Novel - Ghostwriter & Fair Youth

Lawrence Wells at Novel: Ghostwriter & Fair Youth

Meet author Lawrence Wells and hear readings from his novels. Fair Youth tells the story of the historical mystery surrounding Queen Elizabeth I and her “secret son.” Ghostwriter is based on a true story of how that mystery got too close for comfort.

Novel Memphis | July 20, 2:00pm - 4:30pm