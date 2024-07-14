Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

ARTSmemphis July 14-20
Discover even more creative experiences around the community at ARTSmemphis' event calendar.
Health in Enamel Opening Reception
Explore works from the permanent collection of enamel holdings, and discover new acquisitions. Themes include spirituality, health, and healing in this unique exhibition that features works by Martha Banyas, Dorothy Sturm, and Michelle Startzman among others. The reception is free, but RSVPs are requested.
Metal Museum | July 14, 3:00pm - 5:00pm
2023 Wilson Fellowship - Danny Broadway, Claire Hardy, Thad Lee, and John Ruskey
Discover the offerings from the Dixon’s inaugural class of Wilson Fellows: four artists who were selected to visually document Wilson, Arkansas. The artists in this pilot program found inspiration in and around Wilson and express themselves through oils, graphite drawings, photography, and other media. Free admission.
Dixon Gallery and Gardens | On view through September 29
Color Me Frayser Youth Service Day
Plant, paint, clean up - or just enjoy a glass of iced tea with herbs fresh from the garden on this day of service at the Frayser Community Garden. All youth groups are welcome. Add color to the garden!
Frayser Community Urban Garden | July 16, 10:00am - 11:30am
John Best & Friends - Maker Culture Weekend DJ Sets
Beat the heat with the cool vibes of John Best and friends. Watch the river roll on by from under the Sunset Canopy with “The Maker of Culture” DJ Brother John himself in a fun, welcoming, and safe environment for visitors to the Memphis riverfront. Admission is free.
Tom Lee Park | Saturdays & Sundays, 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Lawrence Wells at Novel - Ghostwriter & Fair Youth
Meet author Lawrence Wells and hear readings from his novels. Fair Youth tells the story of the historical mystery surrounding Queen Elizabeth I and her “secret son.” Ghostwriter is based on a true story of how that mystery got too close for comfort.
Novel Memphis | July 20, 2:00pm - 4:30pm