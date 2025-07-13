Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis July 13-19 June 29 - July 5 - 1

Beat the heat with listening sessions, on-stage performances, and captivating exhibits. Explore the community’s arts events, camps, and programs at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Susan Watkins and Women Artists of the Progressive Era

A powerful Dixon exhibit explores how women at the turn of the twentieth century navigated obstacles to find success in the professional art world. Focusing on the career of Susan Watkins (1875–1913), the exhibition offers insight into the artistic and social landscape in which Watkins and her contemporaries developed their professional identities. Her portraits and interior scenes reflect a blend of academic and aesthetic influences, while also demonstrating a nuanced awareness of the relationship between figures and their surroundings.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | On view through September 18

Like Really Creative MUSE Creative Gathering: SOUND

Experience MUSE:SOUND, a collaborative improvisational music journey led by musicians Victor Sawyer, Natalie Hoffmann, and EsMod. Musicians, producers, instrumentalists, vocalists, and curious listeners are invited to immerse themselves in real-time sound creation. Initiated with a single note from each of the three featured artists, the audience will layer their own sounds in ever-evolving collective composition. Bring your instrument of choice, whether a drum, trumpet, guitar, synth, laptop with a DAW, or simply your ears.

Bar DKDC | July 14, 6:30 - 8:30pm

Jazz Jam Session: Hosted by the Alex Upton Quartet

Jam in the Green Room with host Alex Upton, a Memphis-based saxophonist, composer, educator, and nationally awarded soloist. Their work as a performer and composer is featured on Summit Records with the 360 Jazz Initiative as well as under their own name in a new full-length album release. Participants are invited to prepare and learn the provided tunes to join in the jam session upon arrival.

Crosstown Arts Green Room | July 15, 4:30 - 5:30pm

Make Your Own: Copper Luminary

The Metal Museum will guide a hands-on workshop in this two-hour class, teaching attendees how to punch designs into copper to create a personalized candle luminary.

Metal Museum | July 19, 2:30 - 4:30pm

Sing It, Memphis!

Make music and memories on the riverfront with Memphis River Parks Partnership and musician Keri Lee. Attendees are invited to join in a soulful sing-along for A Monument to Listening in Tom Lee Park, celebrating the harmonies that refresh, renew and rejoice.

Tom Lee Park | July 19, 5:00 - 7:00pm