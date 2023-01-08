Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Start the new year learning new painting skills, seeing an unforgettable magic show, listening to world–renowned performers, or seeing an intense, new play at the local theater. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

× Expand Dorothy Art

Veuve Clicquot Champagne Paint Night with Dorothy Collier

Pop (and paint) bottles with the "Maximalist Grandmillennial Artist" Dorothy Collier, and start your new year with a bang. Attendees will paint three bottles of their choosing on glitter or gold snakeskin paper, all in the style of Dorothy Art!

Arrow Creative | Thursday, January 12

× Expand Tommy Emmanuel

Tommy Emmanuel, C.G.P.

Certified Guitar Player Tommy Emmanuel is known to be one of the greatest guitarists, able to play multi-dimensional arrangements all on one acoustic guitar. Through pure skill and evident joy, Tommy brings his music to the stage with a smile and authentic delight. Enjoy his complete collection of songs, all rich with melody and charm.

Germantown Performing Arts Center | Friday, January 13

× Expand Playhouse on the Square

If Pekin is a Duck, Why am I in Chicago?

Set in the 1900s in Chicago, this production follows a lyricist and composer kidnapped by a gangster trying to win a bet saying he can find two men to write better music than what is currently popular. The composer is willing, yet the lyricist is hesitant and reminded of his past.

TheatreWorks @ The Square | Friday, January 13 - 29

× Expand Mike Super

Mike Super 2.0™

Get wowed once again by Mike Super in his new magic show. Bring the whole family to see what incredible illusions, tricks, and maybe even mindreading Mike brings to the stage, with the audience involved in a way never before experienced.

Halloran Centre | Saturday, January 14

× Expand Yuka Yamaji

Stacey Kent

Get blown away by jazz singer Stacey Kent, who has a catalog of eleven studio albums—including one that is Platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated—and has graced the stages of more than fifty countries over the course of her career. Her most recent release will intoxicate your senses and leave a distinct impression.

Germantown Performing Arts Center | Saturday, January 14