Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis January 5-11 Dec 29 -Jan 8 - 1

Weave the arts into your new year with tactile workshops, theatre, songwriting, and even more opportunities around Memphis. Discover your nearest and newest arts experiences this season at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Official Opening - 2025 International Blues Challenge Teen Art Lab - Textiles as Activism, Brittney Boyd Bullock Memphis Songwriter Series Hosted by Mark Edgar Stuart Six Men Dressed Like Joseph Stalin Peanut Butter & Jam - Andrew Best

Official Opening: 2025 International Blues Challenge

The world’s largest gathering of blues musicians is beginning on Beale Street, with over ten clubs hosting the challengers and fans. Hear the latest and greatest in the home of the blues.

Rum Boogie | January 7 - 11, 6:00 - 9:00pm

Teen Art Lab: Textiles as Activism, Brittney Boyd Bullock

Contemporary Arts Memphis offers Teen Art Lab for Memphis area teens (ages 13-18) with hands-on art instruction and mentorship at no cost. Memphis-based artist Brittney Boyd Bullock will offer critical research and global context around fiber, textiles and garments and how these mediums carry a social issues legacy.

Contemporary Arts Memphis | January 8, 4:30 - 7:00pm

Memphis Songwriter Series | Hosted by Mark Edgar Stuart

Memphis songwriter Mark Edgar Stuart continues a beloved series showcasing musical guests, whose lyrics and performances take audiences on a journey. This week, hear live from Country & Americana singer/songwriter Hannah Blaylock, 30+-year guitarist and singer/songwriter Rice Drewry, and genre-bending songstress Raneem Imam.

Halloran Center | January 9, 7:00 - 9:00pm

Six Men Dressed Like Joseph Stalin

TheatreWorks at The Square presents a fictional narrative production set in a neglected part of the Kremlin. The abstract play follows two actors as they prepare for their most significant role yet: Joseph Stalin.

TheatreWorks @ The Square | January 10 - January 26

Peanut Butter & Jam: Andrew Best

Now in its 29th season, this GPAC program introduces children ages 8 and under to a variety of genres including music, dance, and multicultural arts in an informal concert setting. This weekend, get to know singer/songwriter Andrew Best and his latest children’s album “Emerson the Moose” in this super-fun musical session.

Germantown Performing Arts Center | January 11, 10:30 - 11:30am