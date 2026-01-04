Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis January 4-10 January 04 - 10 - 1

Get in the new year rhythm with a taste of the arts, from blacksmithing demonstrations and gallery exhibitions to free music and dance lessons! Discover even more at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

× Expand Winter Embrace Exhibition

Shameka Carter Exhibition

Now on view at the Memphis Botanic Garden, Shelby County–based artist Shameka Carter’s first solo show, “Winter Embrace,” offers her earthy, ethereal style Carter writes, “Through my layered mixed media, I seek to evoke a sense of comfort and warmth—an emotional refuge amidst the noise and coldness of the world. In this collection, each piece is built through layers of color, texture, and form, serving as a symbol for the layered nature of human emotion and identity. Just as people carry hidden layers beneath the surface, we also hope to display our “best” layer, the outer one.”

Memphis Botanic Garden | On view through January 31

× Expand Seasons - New Works by Melody Weintraub

“Seasons” - New Works by Melody Weintraub

Gallery Ten Ninety-One presents “Seasons” featuring new works by Melody Weintraub, who has become a figure in both art and art education in our region. Having taught community watercolor classes in the Memphis area for over 20 years, Weintraub was recently named 2025 NAEA Southeastern Region Art Educator of the Year and currently supervises art education candidates for The University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

WKNO Gallery 1091 | On view through January 29

× Expand Fiber Arts

Fiber Arts

Now in its final week on view, this Dixon interactive exhibition celebrates the diversity and creativity of fibers. From weaving and sewing to knitting and felting, all ages are invited to feel and explore the many ways artists use fiber to tell stories, preserve culture, and experiment, one stitch at a time.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | On view through January 11

× Expand Rhythm & Roots - Free Music and Dance Lessons Rhythm and Roots Flyer 2025-2026 - 1

Rhythm & Roots: Free Music and Dance Lessons

Presented by Memphis Youth Arts Initiative, Rhythm & Roots is a free community after-school program offering high-energy music and dance lessons for youth ages 6–17. Through hands-on learning, participants develop confidence and discipline while building friendships and discovering their passion for the performing arts.

Memphis Youth Arts Initiative Center | January 7, 6:00pm - 8:30pm

× Expand Christine Riccio with Kelsey Impicciche - Thirty, Flirty, and Forever Alone

Christine Riccio with Kelsey Impicciche: Thirty, Flirty, and Forever Alone

Christine Riccio is the New York Times best-selling author of Again, But Better, Better Together, and Attached at the Hip. She’s been on a quest to encourage more humans to read since the third grade and, in conversation with professional YouTuber and Twitch streamer Kelsey Impicciche, will celebrate the release of Riccio's new novel.

Novel Memphis | January 9, 6:00pm - 8:00pm

× Expand A Day of Tasters - Blacksmithing

A Day of Tasters: Blacksmithing

Throughout the day at the Metal Museum, staff will demonstrate and teach fundamental forging processes including bending, twisting, tapering, hot-cutting, and finishing. Registered students—with no experience required—will learn and take home their own keepsake from the class.

Metal Museum | January 10, 8:30am - 4:30pm